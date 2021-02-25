Governor Baker to reopen big venues to events on March 22

Governor Charlie Baker plans to announce at a 1 p.m. event on Thursday that the administration will reopen large venues, those that accommodate more than 5,000 people, on March 22 with rules for reduced capacity, according to a source with knowledge of the Baker administration’s plans. The event is scheduled to take place at the Ledger Restaurant and Bar in Salem.

Opening Day at Fenway Park isn’t far away, and now it looks like there will be baseball fans in the stands to witness it.

The announcement, which reflects a steady decline in COVID-19 rates in the state in recent weeks, follows New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to reopen such venues in his state this month. Opening Day at Fenway is scheduled for April 1.

Baker has kept these large venues closed until phase 4 of his COVID-19 reopening plan, and has kept a tight lid on capacity for events of all sizes since the pandemic hit Massachusetts last March. Baker is expected to address changes to event parameters at the reopening update in Salem, where he will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and economic development secretary Mike Kennealy.

Boston Celtics president Rich Gotham told the Globe in November that he was hopeful that fans can start returning to the TD Garden before the regular Celtics season is expected to end in May. (The C’s have been playing in an essentially empty Garden now.) Fans are likely to see changes, he said, such as everyone wearing masks and more touchless payments. At the time, Gotham said the team’s leadership was still discussing with state and city officials as well as Delaware North, the company that manages the TD Garden, about how best to reopen the games.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to return with fans when it’s safe to do so,” Gotham said in November. “There are brighter days ahead, [but] we’re taking it one day at a time.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.