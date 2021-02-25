Merck to buy autoimmune drug developer for $1.85 billion

Pandion’s potential treatment for ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases, known as PT101, has completed a Phase 1a clinical trial that achieved its primary objective of safety and tolerability, the companies said in a statement.

The agreement, worth $60 per share in cash, is more than double the Cambridge-based company’s closing price Wednesday. The stock closed at $59.81 Thursday.

Merck has agreed to acquire Pandion Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company developing therapies for autoimmune diseases, for $1.85 billion.

The planned purchase comes about three weeks after Merck named Robert M. Davis to succeed Kenneth Frazier as chief executive, and about a month after it ended its COVID-19 vaccine program.

Under the terms of the deal, Merck will initiate a tender offer for Pandion shares via a subsidiary. The deal is expected to close in the first half of the year.

Merck also recently agreed to buy VelosBio Inc. for $2.75 billion, moving to bolster its lineup of cancer therapies, and privately held biopharma company OncoImmune for an upfront $425 million to gain a potential therapy for severe COVID.