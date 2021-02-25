Merck to buy Cambridge autoimmune drug developer Pandion for $1.85 billion

(Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. agreed to acquire Pandion Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company developing therapies for autoimmune diseases, for $1.85 billion.

The agreement, worth $60 per share in cash, is at more than double the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company’s closing price Wednesday.

Pandion’s potential treatment for ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases, known as PT101, has completed a Phase 1a clinical trial that achieved its primary objective of safety and tolerability, the companies said in a statement.