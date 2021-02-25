Moderna expects more than $18 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2021; chief medical officer to exit

Moderna also said during a fourth-quarter earnings call that its chief medical officer, Tal Zaks, will leave the company in late September.

Pfizer, which makes the only other coronavirus vaccine cleared for emergency use in the United States, recently said it expects to record sales of about $15 billion in 2021 from the product it makes with its German partner BioNTech.

Moderna said Thursday that it expects to generate $18.4 billion in sales this year from its COVID-19 vaccine, the first product launched by the Cambridge-based biotech in its 11-year history.

The company has hired a recruiter to find a successor with “global and commercial experience” as it ramps up its vaccine and guides other products to market over the next few years, the company said.

Advertisement

“I would like to thank Tal for his tremendous impact on Moderna’s success over the last six years,” Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. “Tal joined us when we were a pre-clinical company. His guidance and contributions were important in helping Moderna get to where we are today.”

Zaks has profited handsomely from the company’s successful COVID-19 vaccine.

As the world awaited results from a late-stage clinical trial, Zaks sold his stock like clockwork every Tuesday through pre-scheduled trades — earning him more than $50 million since the dawn of the pandemic, according to disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and reported by STAT in October.

The biotech has a pipeline of other vaccine and drug candidates in development that rely on messenger RNA now that the approach has proven successful. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine also uses mRNA to stimulate immunity.

A third coronavirus vaccine that uses a different approach and was developed by Johnson & Johnson and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center will be considered Friday by an advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration. If, as expected, the panel of independent experts gives its blessing, the vaccine could be cleared for emergency use as early as Saturday and start being distributed within days.

Advertisement

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.