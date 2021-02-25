New NE bike tours, a favorite bar reopens, and new virtual travel experiences

VBT Bicycling Vacations has launched two New England bike tours — and other guided and self-guided trips across the country — for 2021. The new Maine tour takes cyclists by coves with working lobster boats, along car-free roads through Acadia National Park, into Bar Harbor with its unique shops and galleries, and by historic lighthouses perched on craggy bluffs. The six-day Vermont tour leads bikers through the gently rolling farmlands of the Champlain Valley, to Lake Dunmore for a refreshing dip, and along roads that offer stunning views of the Green Mountains. Tours run June through October, offer 24/7 telephone support, and start at $1,795 per person (double occupancy), which includes stays at local inns, five breakfasts, luggage transfers, daily route notes, and free use of a bike (including an e-bike), helmet, and bike bag. 800-245-3868, www.vbt.com

Rowes Wharf, known for whiskey, returns to the Boston Harbor Hotel. Courtesy Photo

Say ‘cheers’ in this Boston bar

Raise a glass and toast a hint of normalcy at the Rowes Wharf Bar, which has now reopened to the public on Fridays and Saturdays. The plush bar, named one of the “top 44 hotel bars in the world” by Forbes Travel Guide, makes its home in the Boston Harbor Hotel. It offers creative cocktails (try the mint julep or gin fizz), local brews, and one of the city’s most extensive selections of fine scotches. Chef Daniel Bruce also creates savory bites, from Maine lobster and tarragon crostini to maple and chili chicken wings. The bar welcomes guests from 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. 617-439-7000, www.bhh.com

Lemon trees on the Amalfi Coast. EF Go Ahead Tours is offering food and wine tours to take guests to the Amalfi Coast, Bordeaux, and beyond. ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

THERE

Tour company offers peace of mind

Itching to book a tour for, well, sometime in the future? EF Go Ahead Tours has announced 13 new tours and lets you book these trips (or the company’s other tours) through 2023, but at 2021 prices. Or you can turn any trip into a private tour (with up to seven people) if you would rather travel with family or those in your “travel pod.” New trips include a 10-day adventure to Tel Aviv, the Dead Sea, and Jerusalem; a 14-day Thailand excursion that includes an organic farm tour and a cruise to the Phi Phi islands; and a 7-day trip to Canada’s Rocky Mountains with guided walks in Banff and Lake Louise. New food and wine tours take guests to the Amalfi Coast, Bordeaux, and beyond. EF Go Ahead Tours has also created a Covid Care Promise, meaning if you are diagnosed with COVID-19 or required to quarantine while on tour, the company will arrange for your accommodations, food, and other on-the-road support for free. 844-597-7536, www.goaheadtours.com

EF Go Ahead Tours has announced 13 new tours and lets you book these trips (or the company’s other tours) through 2023, but at 2021 prices. One of the tours includes a trip to Japan (pictured here). handout/JAM Creative

Enjoy real travel experiences virtually

Learn how to cook pierogi with a family in Krakow, take a mandala drawing class with people in Delhi, and create a watercolor masterpiece while being guided by an artist in Mexico City — all live adventures that happen in a safe virtual environment. Intrepid Urban Adventures has launched virtual tours that happen in real time hosted by local guides. The live tours let you interact with your guides and their families, learn about other cultures, and enjoy experiences around the world without leaving home. Four new family-friendly tours include the Frida Kahlo Watercolor Painting Class, in which you learn about the artist and paint a watercolor work ($22, one hour); Fruit Pierogi Cooking Class From Krakow, in which you can make pierogi from scratch ($26, two hours); Bake Anzac Biscuits With a Melbourne Family, in which you’ll discover how to make these sweet biscuits while learning the significance of Anzac Day ($18, one hour); and Design Your Own Mandalas With a Family in Delhi, in which you learn about the art of mandala making and the meditative qualities behind it ($14, 75 minutes). All tours are hosted over Zoom and open to children 7 and older. www.urbanadventures.com

Whether you’re turning your Airstream into a roving office or heading to your vacation cabin for an extended stay, take Epson’s ET-4760 Supertank Printer with you. handout/JAM Creative

EVERYWHERE

Take your office on the road

Whether you’re turning your Airstream into a roving office or heading to your vacation cabin for an extended stay, take Epson’s ET-4760 Supertank Printer with you. This lightweight printer has all the bells and whistles you need, plus the benefit of an ink system that lasts up to two years. Fill the printer’s built-in ink tanks with 2.4 (for cyan, magenta, yellow ink) to 4.3 (black) ounces of ink and you’ll get up to 7,500 black-and-white sheets or 6,000 color sheets, according to Epson, before needing an ink refill — way more economical and practical than cartridge-based systems. The inkjet printer holds 250 blank sheets of paper, has a 30-sheet automatic document feeder, offers two-sided printing, and includes fax, copy, and scan capabilities. Print wirelessly from your laptop, tablet, or smartphone (or connect to your modem using an Ethernet cable). This Epson even offers hands-free voice-activated printing for multitasking parents and workers. It weighs just 15 pounds and measures 14.8-by-13.7-by-9.1 inches, meaning it’s easy to transport and pack in your RV or getaway car. $499.99. 800-463-7766, www.epson.com

Outdoor Research’s new Super Alpine Down Parka packs down small for travel yet provides a toasty winter layer when you need it. handout/JAM Creative

A portable puff-ball jacket

Outdoor Research’s new Super Alpine Down Parka packs down small for travel yet provides a toasty winter layer when you need it. The parka, available in men’s and women’s versions, runs long to keep more of your body covered whether you’re walking the dog, winter camping, or belaying a fellow ice climber. It has a rip- and water-resistant exterior (the company’s proprietary Pertex Quantum Pro fabric) and comes with 800-fill down insulation, deep outside pockets that swallow your hands, and adjustable Velcro wrist cuffs to block cold air or snow on those frigid winter days. The spacious hood fits over a helmet and the insulated storm flap around the neck provides extra warmth and protection. Stash your phone, handwarmers, and snacks in the interior mesh pockets, and stow the jacket in the included stuff sack for travel. $399. www.outdoorresearch.com

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.