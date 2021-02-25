Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann plan a Lincoln restaurant, and hot chicken comes to Allston

Coming soon: Noted restaurateurs Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann (Bronwyn, T&B Pizza, T.W. Food) plan to launch Turenne in Lincoln, an offshoot of their currently contactless café in Somerville’s Union Square (251 Washington St. at Bonner Avenue). They serve Montreal-style bagels and pastries, as well as nighttime, multi-course wine dinners with breads, appetizers, cheeses, a main dish, a dessert, and wine for a mere $65 per person.

Their Lincoln branch (145 Lincoln Road at Ridge Road) replaces Reel restaurant and features expansive grounds, gardens, live music, a wine shop, provisions, a pizza oven, and more.

“We want people to make a day of it, come see us and have a charcuterie board with live music or go to DeCordova or the Gropius House,” says Bronwyn Wiechmann. Sounds bucolic, doesn’t it? It softly opens on April 1.