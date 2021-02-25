Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann plan a Lincoln restaurant, and hot chicken comes to Allston

Coming soon: Noted restaurateurs Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann (Bronwyn, T&B Pizza, T.W. Food) plan to launch Turenne in Lincoln, an offshoot of their currently contactless café in Somerville’s Union Square (251 Washington St. at Bonner Avenue). They serve Montreal-style bagels and pastries, as well as nighttime, multi-course wine dinners with breads, appetizers, cheeses, a main dish, a dessert, and wine for a mere $65 per person.
Their Lincoln branch (145 Lincoln Road at Ridge Road) replaces Reel restaurant and features expansive grounds, gardens, live music, a wine shop, provisions, a pizza oven, and more.
“We want people to make a day of it, come see us and have a charcuterie board with live music or go to DeCordova or the Gropius House,” says Bronwyn Wiechmann. Sounds bucolic, doesn’t it? It softly opens on April 1.
In the South End, Portland, Maine-based Otto Pizza plans to open (345 Harrison Ave. at Traveler Street), serving its signature mashed potato and bacon pies.
Openings: In Central Square, Cicada Coffee Bar (106 Prospect St. at St. Paul Street) launches on Friday, Feb. 26, from 4:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Enjoy oat milk lattes, pho salad, and banh mi with fresh seafood from Red’s Best.
For a spicy treat, try Allston’s Underdog Hot Chicken (160 Brighton Ave. at Park Vale Avenue), featuring hot fried chicken sandwiches — and fried Oreos, too. Manager Dean Kwak recommends “combo 1” with a sandwich, side (fried pickles, mac and cheese), and a drink. Choose your spice level, ranging from no heat to the flame-forward “crazy dog.”
Blue Bottle Coffee has opened at the Street Chestnut Hill (33 Boylston St.), serving pastries and breakfast sandwiches on bread from A&J King Bakery.
Dinners: Union Square’s Juliet (21 Union Square) kicks off a fifth-anniversary celebration with a series of dinners beginning on Saturday, Feb. 27. Events happen every Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for five weeks, including a cook-along virtual dinner with Aeronaut Brewing Company. Learn more and get tickets ($75) at www.exploretock.com/juliet.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.