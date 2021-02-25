Baker outlines plans to ease a host of COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings, starting as soon as Monday

Step One, Phase Four, Baker said, will permit large arenas like Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium to welcome fans in person at 12 percent capacity.

“That will allow indoor performance venues and indoor recreational activities to reopen and capacity limits across all sectors will increase to 50 percent,” Baker said at a briefing in Salem. “Massachusetts will then move to Step One, Phase Four of [the] reopening plan, effective March 22, as long as the public health data continues to get better.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday that the state on Monday will move to Phase Three, Step Two of its economic reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Baker administration provided additional details on what will happen Monday.

“Indoor performance venues such as concert halls, theaters, and other indoor performance spaces will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity with no more than 500 persons,” the statement said. “Indoor recreational activities with greater potential for contact (laser tag, roller skating, trampolines, obstacle courses) will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.”

Capacity limits across all sectors, the statement said, “will be raised to 50% and exclude employees.”

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito also spoke at the briefing.

Regarding the changes taking effect Monday, she said, “ “All sectors with capacity limits will be permitted to operate at a 50 percent capacity and this will exclude employees.”

Examples of such industries, she said, include arcades, fitness centers, libraries, museums, and offices.

“The percentage capacity restriction first adopted for restaurants in the midst of the December surge will be removed, but six-foot social distancing limits of six people per table and 90-minute limits remain in place,” Polito said.

On March 22, officials said, things will open up further if the public health data continues to trend in the right direction.

On that day, the statement said, gathering limits for event venues in public settings will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors. Capacity limits for outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards will remain at 25 people, with indoor house gatherings remaining at 10 people, officials said

In addition, officials said, dance floors will be allowed at weddings and other events only, and overnight camps will be allowed to operate this coming summer. Exhibition and convention halls will also be allowed to operate subject to gathering limits and other protocols.

The Baker administration’s statement said residents must continue to wear masks and are encouraged to avoid contact outside of their immediate households, a point reiterated during the news conference.

The briefing followed a contentious legislative hearing earlier in the day in which Baker was grilled on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Asked during the Salem briefing about the state’s troubled website for booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments, Baker said its performance had improved Thursday, following a big crash last week when 1 million new residents suddenly became eligible to get the shot.

“There were no widespread outages” on the site “this morning,” Baker said. “There are three scheduling platforms. Two of the scheduling platforms, I think, performed as anticipated. One of the scheduling platforms had wait times up there that just didn’t make any sense. But the system overall” successfully booked 50,000 appointments Thursday morning.

He stressed that about 1.2 million residents have received their first dose despite the problems with the rollout.

“I continue to believe that our biggest problem under any scenario here is we don’t have enough supply to meet demand,” Baker said. “And we have a lot of folks in Massachusetts who are able to provide vaccinations. We have regional collaboratives, we have provider organizations, we have community health centers, we have mass vaccination sites. Lots and lots of capacity. I would like to have all of that capacity fully deployed all the time. That would be the fastest way to get through all of these phases and to get more people vaccinated. The biggest thing we need to do that is more vaccine.”

He also defended the decision to move forward with reopening.

“People had a really good summer for the most part, and when cases started to climb again in the fall, we had to make adjustments based on that,” Baker said. “And nobody liked it. It wasn’t something that anybody looked forward to. ... We would not be here making this announcement if we didn’t think we had seen, for, you know, almost two months now, positive trends on cases and hospitalizations, combined with” over 1 million “first-dose vaccines.”

