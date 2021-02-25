fb-pixel Skip to main content

The Black history I carry with me: Ariel Pesante

A Beautiful Resistance celebrates Black History Month

By Jeneé Osterheldt Globe Columnist,Updated February 25, 2021, 16 minutes ago
Ariel Pesante
“My name is Ariel Pesante and I’m celebrating New England Black History by honoring Matthew Washington Bullock.

Matthew Washington Bullock was a pioneer in intercollegiate athletics, serving as the first Black head football coach at a predominantly white college. He was the head football coach at Massachusetts Agricultural College — now the University of Massachusetts Amherst — in 1904.

Bullock, a Massachusetts native, was Ivy League-educated, studying at Dartmouth College as an undergraduate and attending Harvard University for law school. Bullock went on to coach at both Morehouse College and Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University.”

Ariel Pesante is an associate athletic director at the University of Massachusetts.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.

