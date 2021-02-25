The Black history I carry with me: Ariel Pesante

“My name is Ariel Pesante and I’m celebrating New England Black History by honoring Matthew Washington Bullock.

Matthew Washington Bullock was a pioneer in intercollegiate athletics, serving as the first Black head football coach at a predominantly white college. He was the head football coach at Massachusetts Agricultural College — now the University of Massachusetts Amherst — in 1904.

Bullock, a Massachusetts native, was Ivy League-educated, studying at Dartmouth College as an undergraduate and attending Harvard University for law school. Bullock went on to coach at both Morehouse College and Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University.”

Ariel Pesante is an associate athletic director at the University of Massachusetts.

