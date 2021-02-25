Bridgewater firefighters make a very special delivery

At approximately 11:40 a.m. Feb. 10, the Bridgewater Fire Department was told by Massachusetts State Police that a woman was going into labor at the Burger King on Route 24 north. Bridgewater dispatched a fire engine and ambulance to the scene and began to transport the mother to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton , but the baby had other plans. The ambulance crew — firefighter/paramedics Jonathan Hart, Sean Peters, and James Reidy — delivered the baby boy at 12:01 p.m. while en route to the hospital. Gavin DeLeon was born weighing 4 pounds, 4 ounces to mother Rachelle Gallagher and father Willy DeLeon.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

INTERESTING ESCAPE ROUTE

At 6:23 p.m. Jan. 25, Saugus police got a 911 call from the loss prevention staff at Macy’s at the Square One Mall on Route 1 reporting that a man had fled from the store with a jacket that he allegedly stole. One of the responding officers reported that the man had taken off running and had climbed atop the roof of a home on Bufford Street. Police reported that he agreed to come down from the roof. The 34-year-old Malden man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

BOOK TOSS

At 7:34 p.m. Feb. 3, Burlington police received a call from the manager of Barnes & Noble who reported that there was a man throwing books around the store and at employees. The unruly customer was described as weighing about 250 pounds, wearing all black, and approximately 50 years old. The man eventually left without incident.

CAUGHT UP IN THE GAME

At 1:15 a.m. Jan. 31, Wilmington police received a 911 call but the person on the other end of the line hung up. According to the log entry, dispatch called the number back and the person who answered said “he accidentally called while playing Xbox.”

TOWEL THIEF?

At 9:49 a.m. Jan. 10, police were called to a report of a disturbance at Sunshine Coin Laundry in Peabody. The caller said a woman inside the laundromat took his towels. The responding officer concluded that the woman had mistakenly taken the wrong items out of a machine, and, according to the log entry, the towels were returned without incident.

UNWANTED PAINT JOB

At 10 a.m. Feb. 7, Wakefield police responded to a report of vandalism on Main Street. According to the log entry, the caller found a “large amount of yellow paint dumped on hood of [a] car” and police reported that the matter was under investigation.

UNWELCOME GREENERY

At 1:05 p.m. Feb. 13, Marblehead police heard from a resident who was complaining that “someone dumped greenery in her garden.” According to the log entry, the caller described the offending material as “flower boxes with greenery and bulbs” and she didn’t “want to have to deal with getting it to the transfer station.” At 1:24 p.m., the officer who responded to the call reported resolving the issue “by taking the dumped planters to the transfer station for the resident.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.