COVID-19 numbers are going down, but R.I. isn’t out of the woods yet

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 124,718 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 375 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 2.3 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 17.6 percent. The state announced 11 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,487. There were 168 people in the hospital, and 64,070 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

When Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott holds her weekly COVID-19 briefing this afternoon, you can expect her to be beaming with optimism.

The positive test rate is plummeting, hospitalizations are down, and yes, the vaccine program appears to be getting on track.But it’s also worth noting that Rhode Island isn’t quite out of the woods with the virus yet, especially when you look at the case rates by city and town.

You might remember that before school started, Alexander-Scott and Governor Gina Raimondo said that all districts in communities with case rates of fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 residents were good to fully reopen. Those numbers were a bit arbitrary, but they made sense at the time because very few communities were experiencing higher rates.

Since the second wave hit in October, nearly every community has found itself with cases rates far higher than 100 per 100,000. In fact, even as cases decline, there were only seven communities below that threshold last week.

Portsmouth (52 per 100,000)

Scituate (57 per 100,000)

Middletown (75 per 100,000)

Exeter (Fewer than 5 per 100,000)

Foster (Fewer than 5 per 100,000)

Jamestown (Fewer than 5 per 100,000)

New Shoreham (Fewer than 5 per 100,000)

Meanwhile, Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls, Tiverton, North Providence, Johnston, Burrillville, East Greenwich, Narragansett, and Smithfield were still seeing at least 200 cases per 100,000 residents as of last week.

It’s a good reminder to wear your mask and continue social distancing, even if you are beginning to get more comfortable with being out and about. Also, please stay away from the keg parties, college kids.

⚓ No one likes getting a traffic ticket, but some Rhode Islanders are sending fan mail to the state because of how much they enjoy the revamped Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal. Read more.

⚓ My colleagues Alexa Gagosz and Brian Amaral have five things patients should know about the proposed Lifespan-Care New England merger. Read more.

⚓ Brian also looks at Rhode Island’s affordable housing crisis, and how a bond question on Tuesday could help. Read more.

⚓ US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and US Representative David Cicilline had opposing views about whether witnesses should have been called in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, but they ended up on the same page. Read more.

⚓ CVS Health said Wednesday that it will make the coronavirus vaccine available for eligible residents in 20 additional retail pharmacy locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island effective immediately through its federal partnership. Read more.

⚓ Health: My colleague Jonathan Saltzman reports that Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine appears to provide more protection against worrisome virus variants than the drug giant initially reported. Read more.

⚓ Politics: The Globe’s James Pindell explains why Republicans seem to be holding firm against a COVID-19 relief bill. Read more.

⚓ TV: A four-part docu-series about the murders of three women in Fall River in 1979-’80 is coming in May. Read more.

⚓ Sports: The Celtics have the same record as the Knicks, and it’s not supposed to be this way. Read more.

⚓ Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee and Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold a COVID-19 press briefing at 1 p.m.

⚓Common Cause Rhode Island is holding another “Demystifying Democracy” event at 7 p.m. Tonight’s discussion will focus on the statewide bond questions that voters will consider on March 2.

⚓ The House Finance Committee meets this afternoon for a state budget update.

⚓ Brown University’s Center for Human Rights and Humanitarian Studies is hosting a 12 p.m. discussion about President Joe Biden’s refugee policies at the US/Mexico border.

