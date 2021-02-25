Female rescued from Charles River in Cambridge taken to hospital

Cambridge firefighters rescued a female who was in distress from the Charles River early Thursday afternoon, according to State Police.
Crews responded to an area of the river near 45 Memorial Drive at about 12:40 p.m., State Police said in a statement.
The female was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Her condition was not released.
Cambridge fire officials on Twitter referred all questions about the incident to State Police.
The incident is under investigation, State Police said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.