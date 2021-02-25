Home-rule petition to skip Boston mayoral special election passes state Senate

The city charter requires a special mayoral election, which would include preliminary and general contests, if Walsh, who is poised to become the nation’s next labor secretary, leaves before March 5.

The home-rule petition, which had already passed the Boston city council and the Massachusetts House , now heads to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk. Baker has indicated he plans to sign the proposal.

A proposal that would eliminate the need for a special mayoral election in Boston should Mayor Martin J. Walsh leave his post in the next week passed the state Senate on Thursday, setting the city on a glide path to avoid the possibility of holding as many as four mayoral elections in one calendar year.

Residents, advocates, and local politicians have argued that having a special election in addition to this fall’s regularly-scheduled mayoral election poses an unnecessary public health risk and also places an avoidable financial burden on the city.

They have also argued that having four mayoral elections — the regular municipal election later this year will feature preliminary and general ballot battles — could foster low voter turnout.

Without a special election, the schedule for the rapidly-developing race would be solidified.

April 13 is the first day candidates can apply for nomination papers at the city’s election department. May 11 is the last day candidates can apply for such papers, which will be available starting April 27. Nomination papers must be filed by the end of the day on May 18.

Registrars must complete the certification of signatures by 5 p.m. on June 29. Withdrawals or objections to the nominations of candidates must be filed by June 29.

The preliminary municipal election is slated for Sept. 21. The general will be Nov. 2.

Walsh is expected to be confirmed as labor secretary in coming days, perhaps as early as next week. City Council President Kim Janey will become acting mayor once Walsh leaves City Hall.

Before President Biden tapped Walsh for his Cabinet in January, the Dorchester Democrat, a popular incumbent in the last year of his second term, was expected to run for re-election. His anticipated departure has cracked this year’s mayoral race wide open. Two city councilors had already declared their intentions to seek the mayoralty before the Cabinet news broke: Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell.

Since it became clear Walsh is likely headed to Washington, D.C., others have joined the field, including City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George and state Representative Jon Santiago. Dorchester resident Dana Depelteau has also filed campaign paperwork with the state to run for mayor. John Barros, the city’s chief of economic development, is stepping down from his City Hall post, in a move some political observers see as inching ever closer to a bid for mayor.





