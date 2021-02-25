Juvenile carjacker crashes stolen Acura into Randolph home

A State Police K-9 unit sergeant spotted the Acura around 10:20 p.m. and pursued the car, which crashed into a home at 605 North Main St. in Randolph, Procopio said.

Earlier in the evening, the male youth had stolen the sedan at the Avon Walmart on Route 28 while displaying a silver handgun, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail sent just before midnight.

A juvenile carjacker crashed a stolen Acura TL into a Randolph home late Wednesday night, according to State Police.

The sergeant took the juvenile driver into custody with only a minor laceration from the crash, according to the e-mail.

Advertisement

The driver, who was not identified, was alone in the car, and no one else was injured, Procopio said.

No further information was immediately available.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.