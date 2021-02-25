Long estimated wait times for vaccine appointments on state website leads to frustrations for users

Shortly after the state opened up an additional 50,000 appointments for eligible residents to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, those who logged on to the state’s scheduling website were confronted with astronomical wait times .

The lyrics to a song from “Rent” could easily apply to how long people were told it could take to schedule a vaccine appointment in Massachusetts on Thursday.

“This is what my constituents are seeing this morning as they log in to try to snag one of the 50,000 promised COVD-19 vaccine doses,” State Senator Jo Comerford wrote in a tweet that included a screenshot of the state’s scheduling site, showing a 440-minute wait in the virtual line.

Advertisement

“Since logging in — and getting the 7 hour wait time — the timer has varied like some sort of wild accordion, going down to 13 minutes then back up to 232 minutes then down to 30 minutes,” Comerford added. “MA *must* do better for our people.”

Others who took to social media to complain about the frustrating process posted wait times of 1,200 minutes to 5,900 minutes to more than 50,000 minutes — or at least a month.

“Been trying to book my mother a COVID vaccine appointment. Went on to the Mass Website. Wait times have gone from 320 minutes, 121 minutes, 53 minutes, 35 minutes, 28 minutes, 58 minutes, 135 minutes, 483 minutes,” one person tweeted. “All within a 21 minute wait in the queue.”

Some people placed in the “digital waiting room” started tweeting directly to Governor Charlie Baker and his administration to air their frustration.

“Your vaccine appt. site is crashing every ten min this morning. So many wasted hours over the past week trying to book. On top of that, it’s telling me I have to wait 2,272 minutes in line,” one person tweeted to the state’s Twitter account.

Advertisement

A wait in vain, for many. Around 9:30 a.m., the state tweeted that “due to a severely limited vaccine supply and a large population of individuals eligible to get a vaccine,” the roughly 50,000 openings at one of the six mass vaccination sites had nearly been filled.

“If you have not been able to schedule an appointment yet, please try again next week — it may take several attempts over the course of a few weeks to get an open slot,” officials said.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.