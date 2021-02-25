Lowell mayor, city councilor call for school committee member Robert Hoey to step down for anti-Semitic remarks

“I am committed to having a city where all residents and visitors are valued with respect and civility,” Chau said in a statement. “Hate speech and degrading references to any of our citizens are totally unacceptable. I condemn his disrespectful references in the strongest terms and join the Mayor in calling for School Committee [member] Hoey to step down. These cutting and cruel words sadly remind us that we still have much work to do. "

Lowell City Councilor Sokhary Chau on Thursday joined the mayor in calling for the resignation of School Committee member Robert Hoey Jr., who used an anti-Semitic slur Wednesday morning on a live public access television program.

Chau’s statement followed a call from Lowell Mayor John J. Leahy, who also chairs the City Council and School Committee, for Hoey to step down. Hoey hasn’t returned inquiries from the Globe seeking comment.

Leahy said he would call a special joint meeting of both panels to present a motion to demand that Hoey resign “for offensive conduct that shocks the conscience.”

He did not give a date for the joint meeting, and he didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

During a live episode of “City Life,” which is broadcast by the Lowell TeleMedia Center, Hoey used the offensive term and then appeared to quickly try to rephrase his statement. A video clip of the statement was posted online Wednesday accompanying a report by The Jewish Journal.

“We lost the k—, oh, I mean the Jewish guy,” Hoey said. “I hate to say it, but that’s what people used to say behind his back. ... He was the guy in charge of our budget.”

About eight minutes later, Hoey attempted to offer an explanation, saying, “I said a bad name,” and “I shouldn’t say those nasty names about people.”

“I’m an Archie Bunker, OK?” Hoey said, referencing the bigoted, working-class character in the 1970s sitcom “All in the Family.”

Leahy on Wednesday called the word Hoey used “an offensive and repulsive racial slur,” and said it doesn’t reflect the values of the Lowell school district.

And Hoey received sharp criticism from one woman who commented on the matter on his Facebook page.

“Wow way to announce to everyone you’re an antisemitic piece of garbage then doubling down with an Archie Bunker name drop?” the woman wrote. “Resign and get the hell out of education because it’s clear you know absolutely nothing and haven’t grown as a person in your however many decades you’ve had to do so.”

