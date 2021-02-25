One day later, makeshift memorial for two construction workers only sign of tragedy in Boston

The only signs of Wednesday’s tragedy remaining were metal plates and paving, beginning on the sidewalk and extending into the middle of the street, covering the large hole where 33-year-old Jose Carlos Figueroa-Gutierrez and 27-year-old Jordan Romero plummeted to their deaths after being struck by a truck, and a small memorial. Bouquets of flowers, candles, and a small cross propped up against a tree comprised the memorial.

Some 24 hours after ambulances, fire trucks, and wailing sirens flooded High Street in the aftermath of a construction accident that left two men dead, the downtown Boston street was left largely empty, and silent Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Several passerbye stopped to pay their respects to the two men who were killed over the course of the windy Thursday morning.

Maintenance workers Jose Portillo and Jose Orellana, who work in nearby International Place, took time to light each and every candle at the memorial.

“It’s tradition in Central America,” Portilla, who is originally from Guatemala, said.

Boston resident Jason Gavann, who lives on nearby Summer street, stopped by the memorial to light a candle.

“I thought it was such a sad thing,” Gavann said. “It’s just really sad.”

Gavann was walking to work when the incident occurred but didn’t see anything.

Workers at nearby restaurants — including a Dunkin, and Kane’s Donuts in Boston, said they didn’t witness the accident but were well aware of the commotion.

An investigator for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal workplace safety agency, arrived at the scene Thursday morning. He briefly snapped photographs and departed, saying he was looking for the construction site’s contractor.

Romero and Figueroa-Gutierrez worked for Atlantic Coast Utilities LLC and were working to clear a clogged sewer line for an office building when they were struck by a backing up truck. The fatal crash and Atlantic Coast Utilities are both being investigated by Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office, OSHS and Boston police.

Advertisement

Atlantic Coast’s owner, Laurence M. Moloney, said Thursday Boston police interviewed him by telephone. He declined further comment.

At a Wednesday news conference, officials said first responders were called to High Street around 8 a.m. for a report of pedestrians who had been hit by a truck. They arrived to find two bodies in the construction hole. The men were pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was pretty gruesome, pretty tragic,” said Jared Petruzzella, who owns a barbershop nearby. “It didn’t look like anything collapsed on them inside. ... It was a panic. It wasn’t a good scene.”

John Kerr, who works for the MBTA, knelt down in front of the makeshift memorial Thursday and crossed himself before leaving behind a neon green vest.

“I know the dangers” of construction work, he said. “I wanted to leave my regards.”

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.



