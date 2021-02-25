R.I. to open new mass vaccination sites in Middletown and Woonsocket

The news comes as the number of coronavirus cases and new hospitalizations in the state are on the decline. On Thursday, the test positive rate was 1.9 percent, which is below the state’s 5 percent threshold.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island will soon open two additional mass vaccination sites: one in Middletown in what was once a Benny’s store, and one in Woonsocket, in a former Sears department store.

“Our numbers continue to trend in a very good direction,” said Alexander-Scott.

Since January, Rhode Island has reported a 65 percent decrease in new hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients, which Alexander-Scott said is “far below” the average decline among neighboring states and the national average.

Because of these positive trends, the state announced Monday that both alternative site field hospitals would close. However, the equipment inside the sites will remain in place, in case of another surge in hospitalizations.

Alexander-Scott credited the decline in new cases and hospitalizations to the state’s vaccine campaign approach, which inoculated health care workers, nursing home staff and residents, and elderly residents age 75 and older first. On Monday, residents who are 65 and older were able to start booking appointments, including at mass vaccination clinics at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence and in Cranston.

Since opening the two mass vaccination, Alexander-Scott said the state has scheduled 40,000 appointments through March 10, and more than 6,000 doses are being administered each day across the state.

