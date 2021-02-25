‘I wanted to leave my regards.’ Strangers share grief at site of High Street tragedy

Romero was 27 years old and Figueroa-Gutierrez was 33. Both men were formally identified by Rollins’ office Thursday morning.

The deaths of Jordan Romero and Juan Carlos Figueroa-Gutierrez and the company they worked for, Atlantic Coast Utilities LLC, are under investigation by Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office, Boston police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal workplace safety agency.

Candles and notes of sadness and remembrance collected on High Street in downtown Boston Thursday morning, one day after two men lost their lives in a construction tragedy while they worked to clear a clogged sewer line for an office building.

Relatives and friends, who gathered at the site while authorities conducted their on-scene investigation Wednesday, later returned, leaving behind a makeshift memorial of candles, flowers and notes with recollections of the men in both Spanish and English.

“I love you brother,” one mourner wrote. “Until we meet again.”

The tragedy also drew the attention of complete strangers like John Kerr, who works for the MBTA. He walked up to the memorial, knelt and crossed himself. He left behind a neon green safety vest.

“I know the dangers” of construction work, he said. “I wanted to leave my regards.”

The signs of Wednesday’s tragedy had all but disappeared with a rectangle of fresh pavement about the size of a mattress covering what had been a deep hole the company had dug to repair a sewer line into a High Street building.

The two men were sitting on the edge of a trench dug in front of 190 High St. around 8 a.m. Wednesday when a person got into a company owned Ford truck, raced the engine, and backed the vehicle into the two men, fatally injuring them, according to authorities and an eyewitness.

“It was pretty gruesome, pretty tragic,” said Jared Petruzzella, who owns a barbershop nearby. “It didn’t look like anything collapsed on them inside. . . . It was a panic. It wasn’t a good scene.”

Petruzzella was waiting for his first appointment of the day to arrive when he heard the truck start, rev its engine, and grind into gear. He then watched in disbelief as it jolted backward and struck the men, who were sitting over the construction hole.

Romero was identified by his younger sister, Leslie Villalobos, who was joined at the scene by their mother along with relatives of the second man killed. Villalobos said her brother had fallen about 20 feet into the mattress-sized hole.

Romero was newly married, she said. He was fun and full of life, a hard worker and good father, she said. “He found his job [to be] like an escape from reality,” Villalobos said. “And he just wanted to work really hard for his kids.

Authorities have not said how the fatal collision happened. Local police and prosecutors and federal safety regulators are investigating.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Atlantic Coast Utilities will not be allowed to work in the city until the investigation is complete. Work the contractor was doing at a separate site was suspended.

“It’s just really a sad, sad incident,” Walsh said at the scene Wednesday.

In a statement, Walsh said the “safety of our workers is of paramount importance to me.”

“I’m heartbroken that two hardworking people lost their lives so suddenly and tragically this morning, and we will work tirelessly to understand how this happened in order to create safer conditions in the future,” said Walsh, who is on the verge of being confirmed by the Senate as the next US labor secretary.

At a news conference Wednesday, officials said that first responders were called to High Street around 8 a.m. for a report of pedestrians who had been hit by a truck. They arrived to find two bodies in the construction hole. The men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are now working to provide some details they were unable to do so on Wednesday. “We’re just not at a place right now” to provide “a blow by blow [account] of what happened here today,’' Acting Boston Police Commissioner Gregory Long said Wednesday.

But the questions may not be answered quickly. According to an OSHA spokesman, the agency has six months to complete its investigation.

The workplace deaths were reminiscent of a 2016 accident in the city, when a trench collapsed at a South End job site, killing two workers. In the South End case, a drain company owner was sentenced to two years behind bars for failing to take safety precautions.

Atlantic Coast Utilities had been doing an emergency sewer repair for LDJ Development, which lists its address at 190 High St.

According to OSHA, Atlantic Coast Utilities has been cited multiple times in recent years for violating workplace safety standards. In 2016, the federal agency proposed $34,920 in fines for one “willful” and two “serious” violations. A spokesman for the federal agency said the company did not pay the penalties and the case was referred to the Treasury Department for debt collection.

At that time, OSHA found the company in violation of certain excavation safety rules and safety equipment rules. Details of that investigation were not immediately available.

In 2019, OSHA wanted to fine the company $7,502 for allegedly failing to provide safety instructions to workers and for allegedly violating safety rules, according to OSHA records. Atlantic Coast Utilities contested the citations, according to OSHA.

A 2020 inspection found no violations and no citations against Atlantic Coast Utilities, according to OSHA.

According to US Department of Transportation data, 15 vehicles operated by Atlantic Coast Utilities have undergone highway safety inspections — and failed nearly 27 percent of the time. The national average for vehicle inspections of similar companies is 21 percent, the agency reported.

The agency said drivers for the company underwent regular checks 17 times. Twice drivers were ordered off the road because of licensing issues.

Rollins said Wednesday investigators don’t know “if this is a crime. We know that it’s a tragedy. . . . We are going to be in constant contact with our federal and local and state partners to get to the bottom

Travis Andersen and Dugan Arnett of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.