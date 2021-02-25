State Police arrest man, woman for alleged drug trafficking in New Bedford

The driver, Brittany Dias, 33, of South Boston, and the passenger, Richard Conlon, 41, of Fall River, were removed from the vehicle for a tow inventory, the statement said.

A trooper pulled over a gray Range Rover at about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday on Sawyer Street after an RMV inquiry showed the registration was revoked due to cancelled insurance, State Police said in a statement.

A man and a woman who allegedly had a golf-ball sized bag of fentanyl and tried to hide pills in a dictionary were arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in New Bedford, State Police announced Wednesday.

Troopers searched Dias and allegedly found $5,000 in cash and a golf-ball sized bag containing suspected fentanyl, the statement said.

When more troopers arrived, Dias and Conlon were secured in the back of a cruiser for a search of the vehicle, the statement said.

They found a partially opened dictionary with a void containing “a large amount of pills” suspected to be Xanax and multiple bags containing suspected crystal methamphetamines, crack cocaine, oxycodone, and fentanyl, the statement said.

The pills were sent to a lab for an official count, the statement said.

Troopers seized about 26 grams of fentanyl and about 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine, the statement said. They also found items consistent with the use and sale of illegal narcotics.

Dias and Colon were booked at the State Police Dartmouth Barracks and taken to a jail for bail arrangements, State Police said. They were scheduled to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court.

Dias faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, subsequent offenses of possessing Class B, A, and E substances with intent to distribute, a subsequent offense of possession of a Class B substance, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked registration, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, the statement said.

Conlon is charged with trafficking fentanyl and failure to wear a seatbelt, the statement said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.