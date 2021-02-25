Users see long, frustrating wait times on state’s vaccine finder site as tens of thousands of new appointments go live

As of about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the site was not experiencing the same crashes users saw last week when many users logged onto the site hoping to score an appointment. But many users were placed in a “digital waiting room” that was implemented to help manage the flow of traffic reported they were given astronomically long wait times running up to 8,000 minutes or more.

About 50,000 new appointments were quickly snapped up Thursday morning at the state’s six mass vaccination clinics in Foxborough, Boston, Springfield, Dartmouth, Danvers, and Natick. Nearly 1 million Massachusetts residents became eligible last week to make vaccination appointments as Governor Baker expanded eligibility to people 65 and older and those who have two or more qualifying health conditions.

Users hoping to book appointments using the state’s vaccine finder website Thursday reported encountering excruciating wait times amid a crush of newly eligible Massachusetts residents seeking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Others also said the wait times bounced around from just a few minutes to many hours, making them unsure as to where they were in the queue. A statement posted to the @massgov Twitter account Thursday said appointments would be added throughout the morning.

The state then said in a Tweet that nearly all appointments at the state’s mass vaccination sites had been filled and urged people to try again next week.

Natasha Conley of Millis said in an e-mail Thursday that she’s been trying to book an appointment since last week for her parents, who speak limited English, and could not get through last week amid site crashes. When she tried to access an appointment around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, she found she had 90,000 other users ahead of her in the digital queue.

“My wait time never changed, it’s said ‘over an hour’ since I logged on at 8 a.m.,” she wrote. “This is impossible. There has to be a better way.”

Error messages also appeared intermittently at the maimmunizations.org website, where users are taken to schedule open appointments.

The new problems came as Baker is set to face lawmakers Thursday morning at a State House oversight hearing where lawmakers are expected to press him about the state’s troubled vaccine rollout.

Baker, his top health aides, and the leader of the firm that produced software the state uses to book vaccine appointments are among nearly two dozen officials invited to testify Thursday in the high-profile oversight hearing. The Legislature’s Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management is expected to take at least six hours of testimony Thursday, in what it promises to be the first of several hearings examining the Baker administration’s handling of the pandemic.

Baker said this week the state had implemented fixes to the site to prevent a repeat of last week’s crash, including the digital waiting room where users would be asked to wait before proceeding to the vaccination signup page.

“It’s designed to basically keep the site running and operating and to make sure people can get through, and have a smooth and uninterrupted experience,” Baker told reporters on Thursday.

The waiting room displays an estimated wait time as well as a count of those ahead of the user in the digital queue.

Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.