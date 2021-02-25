Students for Fair Admissions asks Supreme Court to review Harvard case

Students for Fair Admissions, which has sued Harvard University over its use of race in college admissions, has asked the US Supreme Court to review the case and more broadly affirmative action, potentially jeopardizing a pillar of civil rights law.

The organization filed the petition Thursday asking the court to consider the case for its next session. It alleges that Harvard discriminates against Asian-American applicants and gives unfair preferences to white, Hispanic, and Black applicants. Four justices must agree before the case it taken up in front of the full court.

“After six and one-half years of litigation, the hundreds of Asian-American students who were unfairly and illegally rejected from Harvard because of their race may soon have this lawsuit reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court,” said Edward Blum, the president of Students for Fair Admissions. “It is our hope that the justices will accept this case and finally end the consideration of race and ethnicity in college admissions.”