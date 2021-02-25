Students for Fair Admissions asks Supreme Court to review Harvard case

Students for Fair Admissions, which has sued Harvard University over its use of race in college admissions, has asked the US Supreme Court to review the case and more broadly affirmative action, potentially jeopardizing a pillar of civil rights law.
The organization filed the petition Thursday asking the court to consider the case for its next session. It alleges that Harvard discriminates against Asian-American applicants and gives unfair preferences to white, Hispanic, and Black applicants. Four justices must agree before the case it taken up in front of the full court.
“After six and one-half years of litigation, the hundreds of Asian-American students who were unfairly and illegally rejected from Harvard because of their race may soon have this lawsuit reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court,” said Edward Blum, the president of Students for Fair Admissions. “It is our hope that the justices will accept this case and finally end the consideration of race and ethnicity in college admissions.”
Harvard University won the case at both lower courts. The US First Circuit Court of Appeals and US District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs have both ruled that Harvard did not discriminate against Asian-American applicants and that its use of race in admissions met the requirement of the law.
But Students for Fair Admissions have always aimed for this case to reach the nation’s top court in the hopes that a more conservative leaning panel of judges would ultimately overturn decades of law that has allowed colleges to consider race in admissions in an effort to create more diverse campuses.
Their chances of getting a sympathetic ear on the Supreme Court have never been better.
The court now has a six-member conservative majority. Legal scholars have said that if the Supreme Court decides to take up the case, it would send a strong signal that there are enough justices willing to roll-back affirmative action.
Harvard was not immediately available for comment.
Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.