Woman, two children injured in NH house fire taken to MGH

Two children, ages 4 and 9, and a 37-year-old woman were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for injuries suffered during a house fire in Webster, N.H. Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Firefighters responded to 252 Deer Meadow Road at 3:21 p.m. for a report of a house fire with a person trapped inside, the Webster Fire Department said in a statement.
Fire Chief Emmett Bean, Sr., who was one of the first to arrive, reported heavy smoke in the building and a female person needing rescue from a second floor window, the statement said.
Firefighters, police, and mutual aid fire companies used ladders to rescue three victims, the 37-year-old woman, a nine-year-old girl, and a four-year-old boy, the statement said.
They were taken to Concord Hospital and were later transferred to MGH for additional care and treatment, the statement said.
Webster is a town in Merrimack County located about 16 miles northwest of Concord.
The fire is being investigated by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, the statement said.
