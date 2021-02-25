Woman, two children injured in NH house fire taken to MGH

Two children, ages 4 and 9, and a 37-year-old woman were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for injuries suffered during a house fire in Webster, N.H. Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responded to 252 Deer Meadow Road at 3:21 p.m. for a report of a house fire with a person trapped inside, the Webster Fire Department said in a statement.

Fire Chief Emmett Bean, Sr., who was one of the first to arrive, reported heavy smoke in the building and a female person needing rescue from a second floor window, the statement said.