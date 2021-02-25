Facing resistance, Biden reaches out to GOP governors

In his first five weeks in office, Biden is spending as much time — if not more — courting Republican governors as he is wooing the senators he needs to pass legislation. It is part of a strategy that lays the groundwork to make something of an end-run around Republicans in Congress, who may be resistant to his ideas, as he looks for outside-the-Beltway allies who might help him make good on his promises of bipartisanship.

All are Republicans. None are from states Biden came close to winning.

WASHINGTON — President Biden called Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on her iPhone hours after she toured the site of a tornado that killed a 14-year-old boy in her state. Biden almost instantly signed disaster declarations sought by Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma. He invited Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson to the White House to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

In some cases, Biden and his administration have leaned on state Republican officials to support his policies, including a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that includes $350 billion in funding for cities and states. In other instances, he has opened a more general dialogue, picking up the phone to offer help after a disaster or to engage longtime friends.

Governors may be more pragmatic than senators, the White House believes, their desire for funding and other help from Washington making them more open to cooperation.

’'They’ve reached out to us early on, even before the president took office, to just listen: ‘How do you see it in Ohio? What are you confronting?’” said the state’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine. “That’s helpful. It’s always helpful when people listen.”

In addition, the coronavirus vaccination effort is creating natural channels for the two sides to talk. “Now what overrides everything else is the COVID problem and how we get vaccine out,” DeWine said. “You find governors are very, very focused on this, and the White House is very focused on this. It’s an area where ideological differences are virtually insignificant.”

Still, some GOP governors are aggravated that Biden’s White House has not given them a heads-up on energy or immigration policies that have a big impact on their states, and they bristle at the lack of personal outreach they have gotten so far. But Biden receives higher marks from many for his handling of the coronavirus response.

“There’s not a more bipartisan issue than vaccine distribution,” Hutchinson said from Arkansas, a state Biden lost by nearly 28 percentage points. “The dialogue has been consistent, it has been helpful, it has been all working together on the same team to get this project done and COVID behind us.”

Hutchinson, who is vice chairman of the National Governors Association, was among a small group of governors and mayors who met with Biden at the White House this month. Although the Arkansas governor argued that Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan was far too costly, he said he recognizes that Biden has concluded “he wants to go big on it.”

“He does have a friendly tone with all the governors,” Hutchinson said. “It’s been impressive in the meetings I’ve had. He’s a good listener, and his team is a good listener. Now, they don’t always follow our advice. But they hear us.”

Biden also benefits from longtime relationships with some of the governors. DeWine served with him in the Senate for 12 years, and he recounted a call shortly before Biden took office. “I started the call, ‘Mr. President,’” DeWine said. “He said, ‘Just call me Joe.’ I said, ‘Mr. President, I’m not going to call you Joe.’”

Biden aides say that almost from the moment they got their government-issued phones, they began calling governors about the coronavirus relief package.

“We’ve seen real strong bipartisan support. Unfortunately, the area where we haven’t seen as much is here in the Beltway,” said Julie Chávez Rodriguez, director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. “But I think folks on the ground who see the need of what it’s going to take to combat COVID and get the economy back on track are on the same page.”

West Virginia Republican Governor Jim Justice, for example, has come out strongly in support of Biden’s approach, saying the president’s $1.9 trillion package is far better than a Republican alternative of $618 billion.

“I don’t think that America can go wrong being too high, I really don’t,” Justice said during a coronavirus briefing earlier this month. “I think, today, America’s got to go to the higher number.”

Shortly afterward, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, a moderate who had been working with Republicans to scale back the plan, indicated he would instead back Biden’s proposal.

The praise is hardly universal. Some Republican governors are frustrated both with Biden’s policies and with what they call a lack of outreach.

Alaska Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy said he grew tired of reading in the media about Biden’s energy initiatives, which have a major effect on his state, so he called the White House several weeks ago and spoke with Rodriguez. He said he had not heard back from the White House, and he hasn’t spoken with Biden.

“We haven’t had any conversation,” he said. “We read about it in the paper. And that’s a problem.”

A White House official told The Washington Post that it had reached out to Dunleavy’s office Wednesday afternoon to set up a deeper dialogue.



