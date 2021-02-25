Hearing on state’s handling of COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins

The Legislature’s Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management is expected to take at least six hours of testimony Thursday. Baker will be allotted at least an hour to testify.

Governor Charlie Baker, his top health aides, and the leader of the firm that produced software the state uses to book vaccine appointments are among nearly two dozen officials invited to testify Thursday in a high-profile oversight hearing on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

State lawmakers kicked off what’s expected to be a lengthy oversight hearing on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday morning.

Marylou Sudders, Baker’s health secretary and the head of the state’s COVID-19 command center, will testify hours later with a group of the state’s top health officials, including Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel.

The hearing comes as users seeking newly available appointments Thursday morning reported encountering enormous estimated wait times on the state’s website when they were directed to a “digital waiting room,” a feature implemented to help manage the flow of traffic.

