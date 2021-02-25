Here’s a look at what can reopen in Massachusetts beginning Monday

Citing declines in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker announced plans Thursday afternoon to ease restrictions and capacity limits on some businesses, with some changes beginning as soon as Monday.

On Monday, the state will move into Phase 3, Step 2 of the state’s reopening plan, and on March 22, the state will move to Phase 4, Step 1, “as long as the public health data continues to get better,” Baker said.

Here’s what will change on Monday: