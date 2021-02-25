Here’s a look at what can reopen in Massachusetts beginning Monday

Citing declines in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker announced plans Thursday afternoon to ease restrictions and capacity limits on some businesses, with some changes beginning as soon as Monday.
On Monday, the state will move into Phase 3, Step 2 of the state’s reopening plan, and on March 22, the state will move to Phase 4, Step 1, “as long as the public health data continues to get better,” Baker said.
Here’s what will change on Monday:
- Indoor performance venues like concert halls, theaters, and other indoor performance spaces will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity, with a limit of 500 people
- Indoor, higher-contact recreational activities like laser tag, roller skating, trampolines, and obstacle courses will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity
- Capacity limits across all sectors will be raised to 50 percent, excluding employees
- Restaurants will not have a percent capacity limit and will be allowed to host musical performances. Measures including 6 feet of social distancing, 6-people-per-table limits, and 90-minute time limits will remain
Here’s what will change on March 22, assuming COVID-19 trends continue to improve:
- Indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas, and ballparks will be allowed to open at 12 percent capacity after submitting a plan to the Department of Public Health
- Gathering limits for event venues and in public settings will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors. Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards will remain at a cap of 25 people and indoor house gatherings will remain capped at 10 people
- Dance floors will be permitted at weddings and other events
- Exhibition and convention halls can operate following gathering limits and protocols
Additionally, overnight summer camps will be allowed to operate this summer, the state announced.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.