Jennifer Granholm confirmed as Energy secretary

Granholm will oversee an agency that plays a leading role in researching and developing new energy technologies, such as advanced wind turbines or methods to capture carbon dioxide from industrial facilities before the gas reaches the atmosphere. Energy experts have said innovations like these could prove critical for slashing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

Granholm, a longtime champion of renewable energy development, was confirmed by a vote of 64-35, with support from both Democrats and Republicans. She will be the second woman to lead the Department of Energy, after Hazel O’Leary, who served under former president Bill Clinton.

The Senate confirmed Jennifer Granholm to be energy secretary on Thursday, positioning the former governor of Michigan to play a key role in President Biden’s plans to confront climate change.

At her confirmation hearing last month, Granholm sought to allay fears by lawmakers that transitioning the United States away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner energy sources would devastate the nation’s economy. She pointed to her experience as Michigan’s governor during the 2009 recession, when the state invested heavily in electric vehicle technology and worker retraining programs amid efforts to rescue an ailing auto industry that had long focused on building gasoline-powered cars and trucks.

“I understand what it’s like to look into the eyes of men and women who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own,” Granholm said. But clean energy, she added, “is a sector that every single state can benefit from.”

Granholm could face challenges in managing the sprawling federal agency. Only about one-fifth of the Energy Department’s $35 billion annual budget is devoted to energy programs. The rest goes toward maintaining the nation’s nuclear weapons arsenal, cleaning up environmental messes from the Cold War and conducting scientific research in areas like high-energy physics at the department’s network of 17 national laboratories.

New York Times

Levine poised to be confirmed for health role

Dr. Rachel Levine, President Biden’s nominee to be assistant secretary of health, stands to be the first openly transgender federal official confirmed by the Senate, and her nomination has been cheered by advocates for transgender rights.

But Levine’s confirmation hearing briefly turned combative on Thursday, when Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, opened his questioning of the nominee with a tirade about “genital mutilation” and a demand to know whether she supported gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy for minors.

“You’re willing to let a minor take things that prevent their puberty, and you think they get that back?” Paul, who is an ophthalmologist, said at one point. “You give a woman testosterone enough that she grows a beard — you think she’s going to go back looking like a woman when you stop the testosterone?”

Levine replied calmly that “transgender medicine is a very complex and nuanced field with robust research and standards of care” that she would be happy to discuss with him.

The clash exposed the deep shift Washington is undergoing as President Biden settles into office, undoing the policies of his predecessor, former president Donald Trump, who worked aggressively to undermine transgender rights. Biden, by contrast, is seeking to make his administration more welcoming to the LGBTQ community.

Biden has repealed Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military. LGBTQ references are now commonplace, and visitors to the White House website are now asked whether they want to provide their pronouns when they fill out a contact form: she/her, he/him, or they/them.

Since Biden nominated her, Levine has been subject to attacks on social media and from conservative news outlets that have asserted, without evidence, that she has advocated gender reassignment surgery for minors, which is generally not done in the United States.

Levine, a pediatrician who previously focused on eating disorders and adolescent mental health, was also the liaison for the LGBTQ community for the Office of Diversity at the Penn State College of Medicine.

Her detractors have seized on a 2017 speech she gave describing hormone therapy as a standard of care for transgender youth, and also on a tweet she posted in January 2020 about a study showing that transgender youth with access to puberty blocking drugs are at decreased risk of suicide.

“This study is important because it’s the first to show this specific association,” Levine wrote.

No other Republican followed up on Paul’s line of questioning, and Democrats briefly ignored his comments until Senator Patty Murray, Democrat of Washington, who presided over the hearing, weighed in to praise Levine for her “thoughtful and medically informed response.” Murray added, “It is really critical to me that our nominees be treated with respect and our questions focus on their qualifications and the work ahead of us, rather than on ideological and harmful misrepresentations like those we heard from Senator Paul.”

