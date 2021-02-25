1,928 confirmed cases, 33 deaths, and 47,280 vaccinations: See today’s new COVID-19 data from Mass.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 78.6 percent of the 1,991,810 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Wednesday, when 42,205 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 47,820 to 1,566,301, state officials reported Thursday.

The total shots administered included 1,111,829 first shots and 454,472 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 15,000 deaths in the state.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

The department, in a separate report, announced 1,928 new confirmed coronavirus cases, which brought the state’s total to 545,624. The department also reported 33 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, which brought the state’s total to 15,657.

The DPH said 32,117 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 853 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 118,144 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 15.89 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,232 people, bringing that total to 551,474.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 1.85 percent.

The department said the rate would be 3.1 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

State education officials also reported 582 new cases among public school students and staff members for the two-week period that ended Wednesday.

The state’s second surge appears to be on the decline. But public officials are concerned about a possible resurgence due to new coronavirus variants, and they’re asking people to continue taking precautions and to get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.