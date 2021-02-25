Squeezed on immigration, Biden braces for border crisis

The risks of an early political backlash for Biden are growing. Former president Donald Trump dispatched his deputies to the Hill on Wednesday to lobby against Biden’s immigration overhauls and Trump plans to blast those changes in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday.

After barely a month in office, Biden is scrambling to explain to some Democrats that his “Day One” promises for a gentler immigration system will take more time with health and economic crises engulfing the United States.

WASHINGTON — President Biden promised to restore the United States’ reputation as a “beacon for the globe” by reopening the nation’s doors to immigrants and refugees. But he has infuriated some supporters by expelling tens of thousands of migrants, restoring an unlicensed shelter for migrant children, and struggling to implement policy changes without a full staff in place.

Advertisement

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement e-mail obtained by The Washington Post shows that the administration has already entered crisis mode on the southern border.

“We need to prepare for border surges now,” Timothy Perry, ICE’s new chief of staff, wrote in a Feb. 12 e-mail. “We need to begin making changes immediately.”

The Biden administration is so worried about running out of shelter space for teenagers and children who cross the border without their parents that shelters have been authorized to purchase airplane tickets and cover other transportation costs for minors whose relatives are already living in the United States, according to an e-mail from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement — which runs the shelters — that was obtained by The Post.

HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Building pressures at the border haven’t stopped Biden from reversing Trump’s policies. On Wednesday the White House dumped a Trump order that shut the door to visa holders and other legal immigrants on the grounds that their arrival would hurt the US labor market under strain from the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The new administration notched a fleeting breakthrough this week when advocates for immigrants agreed to stand down on several crucial lawsuits involving migrant families and unaccompanied children, giving the administration 30 more days to put new policies in place.

Biden’s 2020 election victory drew cheers from migrants stranded in squalid, freezing refugee camps in Mexico, and some rushed across a bridge in the border city of El Paso chanting his name. Unlike Trump — whose tough talk of an immigration crackdown led to record low border crossings in his first months in office — Biden has arrived as the numbers are rising.

And because the Trump administration issued a public-health order effectively blocking migrants from crossing into the United States, Biden inherited an infrastructure ill-prepared to handle a big influx in the middle of the pandemic. Federal agents have taken into custody more than 70,000 migrants a month for each of the past four months, the most for that period in at least 10 years.

A federal lawsuit last year highlighted how quickly the border situation can shift.

In November, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan in the District of Columbia blocked the previous administration from immediately expelling children and teenagers who arrived at the southern border without their parents. A trio of Trump-appointed judges in the District of Columbia Circuit overturned him in January, but the ruling backed Biden into an uncomfortable corner.

Advertisement

Forced to make the choice, Biden said he would stop expelling minors. Since then, the number of minors in federal custody has more than tripled to 7,000, prompting officials to reopen an overflow shelter in Texas to house them — even though it is not state licensed, as required — until officials can place them with a parent or guardian in the United States.

Some Democrats deplored the move, calling to abolish ICE and the warehouse-like influx shelters.

“This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay - no matter the administration or party,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, tweeted.

“We should not go in this direction again,” said Julián Castro, the former presidential candidate and housing secretary during the Obama administration.

But an influx of migrant families — who have far outnumbered unaccompanied children — could create an even more dire situation for the Department of Homeland Security, because they are difficult to house during immigration processing and their cases have clogged the immigration courts. DHS hit a “breaking point” in fiscal year 2019 — when more than 500,000 migrant families presented themselves at the southern border, a record high. Unaccompanied minors also hit a record that year, numbering 80,000.

Immigration agents are expert at swiftly deporting single adults from the border. But the latest DHS statistics show that families and children are virtually guaranteed to stay at least a few years in the United States if they are allowed in.

Advertisement

Of the more than 1 million migrants who arrived as part of family groups between 2014 and mid-2020, just 6 percent have been returned home, while 4.7 percent have been granted asylum or some form of legal status, DHS data shows. Of the remaining 89 percent whose legal claims remain unresolved, 67 percent had cases pending in US courts, while 20 percent have received deportation orders or an offer of voluntary departure, the statistics show.