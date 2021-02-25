Danny Ainge on the Celtics’ losing streak, trade exception, and more: ‘This is not a time to panic’

The Celtics returned to Boston late Wednesday after a humiliating loss to the Hawks in Atlanta that stretched their losing streak to three games and dropped them two games below .500. They have four home games before the All-Star break, and with the season at its most critical juncture, the meetings among top brass will become more frequent and more urgent.

The team’s decision-makers are at their best when they are together as one, Ainge said, gathered in a room, firing ideas and suggestions about how to improve before it is too late.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said he speaks to coach Brad Stevens about the state of the team almost every day, but this season, long road trips and the condensed NBA schedule have led most of these conversations to occur over the phone.

“It’ll be good to have a face-to-face meeting together,” Ainge said. “We haven’t had as many of those as we normally have with me and Mike [Zarren] and Brad, Austin [Ainge], really go through and have an opportunity to communicate on what we really believe our needs are and where those holes may be.”

And Ainge acknowledged that there are holes. He said in a phone interview Thursday that he would like to upgrade the bench scoring prior to the March 25 trade deadline. And while he realizes there is escalating angst about when or how the team will use its massive $28.5 million trade exception, he will not act hastily.

“We’ll try to do something to make our team better, but not reacting to this last road trip or even these last eight games,” he said. “We’ve been in conversations to make our team better for quite a while.”

Ainge said the Celtics began looking at potential targets before even agreeing to the Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade in which they sent the Hornets a pair of second-round picks to create the trade exception. But it will be complicated.

The Celtics are hard-capped, so they could use only about $19 million of the exception this season. If they waited until the offseason, they would have the full exception at their disposal, potentially putting them in position to add a more impactful player.

Also, they are only about $15 million below the luxury-tax line. While ownership has publicly insisted multiple times it will have no issue paying the tax — and the Celtics would have gone over the line had Hayward returned — it must be factored in as the team considers its long-term payroll flexibility. The Celtics also will need to consider the higher repeater tax rate teams must pay if they are over the tax line in three out of four seasons.

That does not mean that the Celtics will not use the Hayward exception next month, but there are things to consider.

“What we’ll be factoring in is weighing what you can do now to make your team better versus what you may potentially be able to do later to make your team better,” Ainge said, “because you won’t have cap space and because Jayson Tatum’s contract kicks in, so you won’t have the flexibility that you’d have.

“This trade exception could be better used in the summer, but there are players that we have talked about and will continue to talk about all the way up until the trade deadline. There’s a handful of guys we have targeted.

“We want to try to get better, but we feel like we could be pretty good if we made some deals. There’s no guarantee. On paper is one thing, but fitting and chemistry and everything else is another issue.”

Ainge said it has been difficult to truly assess his team because injuries and COVID-19-related absences have kept the Celtics from having all of their best players available at once. Tatum, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Daniel Theis have been on the court together for a total of 21 minutes this season.

“And I feel like all of our [bench] guys can play and contribute,” Ainge said. “I’m just not sure yet, because so many are so young and have had inconsistent minutes at this stage that it’s hard to make judgments on too many of the players. That’s why each game and each minute we’re evaluating what we need.”

Despite the recent downturn that sent them into a tie for eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, the Celtics entered Thursday night just a game behind the fourth-place Pacers. Ainge echoed Stevens’s sentiment that these final four games before the All-Star break could be critical, and that there is an obvious need for more consistency, but he remained confident.

“There are some things that I didn’t foresee, but I think this is not a time to panic,” Ainge said. “This is just a stretch of basketball that none of us foresaw. It’s been frustrating for coaches and players, and I feel bad for them. I’ve been through it as a coach and player, and it’s not fun. It’s not fun for fans. It’s not fun for anybody.”

Ainge said that Smart, who has been sidelined for a month because of a left calf strain, is “making really good strides.” He does not expect Smart to play against the Pacers or Wizards this weekend, and was unsure of his status beyond that. “But I think he’s close.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.