Defense is stretched thin as Bruins get set to take on the Islanders

Lauzon underwent surgery soon after fracturing a bone in his left hand Sunday at the outdoor game vs. the Flyers at Lake Tahoe. He’ll be down for a minimum of four weeks.

The Bruins will be without three of the blueliners who were in their top six to start the season: Jeremy Lauzon, Matt Grzelcyk and Kevan Miller.

Sitting comfortably atop the NHL’s East Division, the Bruins (11-3-2) on Thursday night will take on the Islanders (9-6-3) at Nassau Coliseum, the Bruins with a patchwork blue line and the Islanders eager to wring out more offense in hopes of keeping pace for a playoff spot.

Miller, who has staged a strong comeback following a season-plus lost to a fractured kneecap, moved to the sidelines late last week when experiencing some tenderness in the knee.

“We knew there’d be a little bit unknown,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, referring to Miller’s interrupted return. “So far it’s been really good for him — able to play, play his style, play hard, not miss much time. But the last few days haven’t been cooperating as much as we’d like — or he’d like — so we are going to be cautious with it.”

Grzelcyk last played Feb. 10 vs. the Rangers. He has shown improvement in workouts of late, joined the club on Wednesday’s flight, and has a chance of playing either Friday or Sunday at Madison Square Garden vs. the Rangers.

▪ The Islanders, who dealt the Bruins two of their three losses to date going into Thursday night, otherwise have gone 7-6-3 against the rest of the division. Much like the Rangers, they don’t score much (44 goals/18 games), led by Mathew Barzal (6-9—15).

The Bruins have been led by Brad Marchand (20 points) and Patrice Bergeron (19) and entered the night with three others with 13 points or more — including Dave Pastrnak (14), whose hat trick on Sunday paced the 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Anders Lee has been the Isles top shooter all season and had landed 58 shots (tied for 23rd in the league) heading into Thursday night’ action. Bergeron, an active shooter from his bumper position on the power play, topped all Bruins with 56 shots on net.

▪ Left winger Nick Ritchie began the night as the Bruins top goal scorer on the power play with five of his six strikes coming with the Bruins on the man-up. Only five other NHLers have scored more this season on the advantage.

Ritchie, 6-2 and 230 pounds, has “some Milan Lucic in him”, Cassidy said last week. The 25-year-old former Duck has shown a penchant, like Looch, for parking in front of the net, maintaining position, and providing tips and redirects.

Some of that skill, noted Ritchie, likely comes from his lacrosse days in lacrosse-crazy Orangeville, Ontario.

“The most popular sport in the town, and the towns and cities around it,” said Ritchie. “I played lacrosse in the summer and hockey in the winter, all the way up til junior hockey and then I had to pick either one — and I stuck with hockey.”

Hand-eye coordination in lacrosse, he said, is the most direct parallel to the ice game.

“I guess you can attribute it to that, for sure,” he added.

The key elements of working the net-front, said Ritchie, include screening the goalie, taking away the goalie’s clean look at shots, and then getting his stick — be it the shaft or blade — on whatever rubber makes it his way.

“You’re almost trying to be a bad goalie,” he said. “You want it to go by you, so it misses you and so he can’t see it. Be sort of a distraction out front and with the guys on our team, with the way they shoot and the plays they make, it makes my job a lot easier.”

▪ Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, who made his season debut Sunday, will be promoted to Lauzon’s spot on the No. 1 “D” pairing with Charlie McAvoy.

Vaakanainen, moved up from the taxi squad, began this season on his former Finnish team, SaiPa, but played in only two games before the franchise went into temporary lockdown because of COVID-19.

“They shut the league down for three weeks and I didn’t get the chance to play there again,” noted the 22-year-old backliner. “Just an unlucky situation.”

Vaakanainen was the Bruins lone first-round pick (No. 18) in the 2017 draft and he chose to remain with SaiPa for one more season before turning pro in North America.

“I think there was the chance to sign [with Boston],” Vaakanainen said, recounting what options existed for him right after the draft. “I was going to stay in Finland either way — whether I signed or not. Because I was in a good spot in Finland. I was going to play big minutes, so I felt Finland was the best place at that time.

Vaakanainen turned pro here the following season and now has his best crack at some steady varsity work after two years with the Providence WannaBs.

“I definitely thought it was a good choice,” he said, reviewing his choice to remain the extra year at home. “I played huge minutes in Finland and got a lot better during that year.”

▪ Cassidy, in his late-morning Zoom presser, named Jaro Halak as the starting tender against the Islanders and Tuukka Rask, the winner at Tahoe, “most likely” would get the games Friday and Sunday at Madison Square Garden vs. the Rangers. “Mixed it up a little bit,” said Cassidy. “We haven’t won [at Nassau Coliseum] this year, and I certainly don’t put that on Tuukka. We’ll just mix it up a little bit.”

▪ The Bruins on Friday night will play in a building with fans it for the first time since their 2-0 win at Philadelphia on March 10.

The state of New York earlier this month gave the go-ahead for arenas this week to open on a limited-capacity basis.

The Islanders kept their doors locked Thursday night. But the Rangers are expected open the doors at MSG on Friday and Sunday, each time with a maximum of 2,000 spectators.

The Islanders announced on Wednesday that they’ll wait until March 11, and have invited 1,000 frontline workers to attend. The Bruins are back at Nassau on March 9, for what could be the last empty house there this season.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.