Falmouth’s Stone Devlin reaches milestone while hitting his bigger goal: a Cape & Islands tournament championship

“I wanted to win that game,” Devlin said afterward, still caught up in the euphoria of reaching the century club. “That was the most fun game I’ve played in.”

Doing it while scoring a hat trick in a 4-0 win, bringing him to an even 100 points for his career, couldn’t have been a bad secondary touch either for Devlin, a senior playing in his final game Wednesday night at Falmouth Ice Arena.

FALMOUTH — Beating archrival Barnstable for the Cape & Islands Atlantic tournament title was all that mattered, Falmouth boys’ hockey co-captain Stone Devlin said.

The Clippers (9-3-1) took control of the game with two goals 17 seconds apart in the final minute of the first period, breaking open the deadlock with Devlin’s first tally of the night at 14:08 followed by a Kyle Souza blast at 14:25.

Devlin added a 4-on-4 strike at 12:23 of the second period, after which he said later on that he knew he’d get to 100 points.

“I’m so happy for him,” Falmouth coach Paul Moore said. “I give him so much credit, that had to be weighing on him.”

With the outcome of the game pretty much set in the waning minutes, Devlin collected a puck in front of the Barnstable net and uncorked what he admitted was “kind of a weak shot,” but one that wound up in the back of the net at 11:25 of the third to put the finishing touches on both the title and his career with the Clippers.

“I live for these games,” Devlin said. “Championship against Barnstable, can’t get any better.”

Sophomore Jack Braga posted a shutout for Falmouth, making 19 saves.

Barnstable (6-5) and Falmouth were given automatic byes to the championship after Sandwich and Nauset each had to withdraw from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.