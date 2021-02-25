Here are the safety protocols that will be implemented when fans return to TD Garden

The focus is on limiting physical touchpoints by requiring all tickets to be downloaded to a smartphone. Concessions will be available to order as cashless transactions via the TD Garden Hub App, and bags will be prohibited to streamline entry.

The arena — which will welcome spectators at 12 percent capacity for Bruins games beginning with a March 23 matchup vs. the Islanders, and Celtics games beginning March 29 against the Pelicans — is introducing a set of protocols designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Fans lucky enough to score tickets for Bruins and Celtics games starting in late March will have to follow certain guidelines at TD Garden.

Ticketholders will be given specific entry gates to access the arena, which is divided into east and west hemispheres, and further divided into pods to separate fans in individual sections.

Masks are required at all times while in the arena. Neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves, vents, or any single layer of cloth are not permitted. There is a two-strike policy for any guests who fail to adhere to the guidelines, and they could be subject to ejection.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the arena and a dedicated “TD Garden Clean Team” will provide disinfecting during games.

TD Garden recently underwent renovations to its heating and cooling systems and upgraded air filters to a model that is typically used in hospitals.

“An incredible amount of work and collaboration has taken place over the past year in preparation for the return of fans to TD Garden,” said Cam Neely, President of the Boston Bruins. “The processes and protocols that have been put in place are structured to ensure the safety, wellbeing, and enjoyment of our fans. We are beyond excited to welcome back the best fans in hockey to TD Garden as their energy and enthusiasm have been greatly missed.”