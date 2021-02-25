NESN will televise 11 Red Sox spring training games

NESN announced Thursday it will broadcast 11 Red Sox spring training games, beginning with Monday’s matchup against the Braves at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.

The Red Sox, who will play 29 spring games in 31 days beginning Sunday against the Twins, are playing a regionalized schedule in Florida to limit travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 11 televised games, four will be against the fellow Fort Myers-based Twins, four will be against the Braves, and one each will be against the Pirates, Rays, and Orioles.