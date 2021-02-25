Plagued by a poor showing in 2020, Rafael Devers is committed to be much improved this season

In 2019, Devers, no doubt, had good numbers. Wait, no. Great numbers. He hit .311, collected 201 hits and 54 doubles. He belted 32 homers and collected 115 RBIs. He posted a .916 OPS and a .555 slugging percentage. Devers made strides at third base, too, a position that has plagued him in the past.

Rafael Devers knows he’s one of the elite young stars in the game. He sees the 14-year, $340-million mega deal Fernando Tatis Jr. signed with the San Diego Padres, at just the age of 22, and he’s happy for his fellow Dominican. It is a win that is a win for all. Yet Devers’s joy and excitement for Tatis isn’t a form of submission. Devers knows what he can do. Where he should be.

Yet, in the 2020 pandemic-plagued season, Devers showed up to summer camp out of shape. He committed the most errors in baseball at third (14). His bat, despite hitting .263 and tying Xander Bogaerts with 11 homers on the year, wasn’t up to his standard. The Red Sox finished last in the division. Suddenly, Devers’s name was no longer included in the conversation as being among the bright young stars in the game. Juan Soto helped carry the Washington Nationals to a World Series in 2019. Tatis emerged in 2020 after a hot start. But Devers became somewhat of an after thought.

“If people don’t want to consider me in that group, that’s for them to discuss,” Devers said. “But, me, I know what I can do in this game.”

The 2021 season will be big for Devers. He’s entering his fifth year in the majors. He’s still just 24 years old, but experience in the league counts for something, too. The training wheels are off. While he possesses a boatload of potential, it has fluctuated at times. If the Sox are to have any success this year, Devers will have to play an integral part.

“Yeah, obviously you know, I just got to continue to work on my consistency,”

Devers said. “Like there’s 162 games in this season. And it’s natural that there’s going to be ups and downs throughout. But from the first game, the first pitch, I’m always trying to make adjustments to my game. So, whether I go, you know, have a bad game during the first game. I’m still trying to get better.”

With Alex Cora back as manager, Devers know he has a person in his corner who is capable of pushing him to reach his untapped potential.

Yet, Cora doesn’t believe his absence from the club in 2020 was the reason Devers struggled so mightily. Cora said Devers’s passion was too strong and his talent too big for that. Much of Devers’s success, Cora believes, will come down to the player.

“He will be as good as he wants to,” Cora said. “And he’s put in the work. This offseason, he made some adjustments. He went to Boston, spent three weeks there. He went to Tampa for a month. He was here early. So that’s a good start. And he’s putting work on the field. I’m looking forward to seeing him in the lineup every day and [watch him] do his thing. You know, hit the ball hard.”

Devers is one of the more complete hitters in the game. When locked in, there might not be a player who is better. He has a tendency to get off to slow starts, but as Cora said, “his numbers will be there” at the end of the season. Much of the conversation on Wednesday revolved around his defense at third, a hole in his game that must improve if he intends to stick at the position.

“Obviously, I go into every offseason the same way,” Devers said. “No matter if I come into the offseason with a bunch of errors, or if I don’t. I’m just trying to improve my defense every single day. That’s something that I’m really focused on. I know the importance of it, and I know that it helps the team.”

Devers does not concern himself with thoughts about where he ranks amongst his peers in the game. He wants to win and be a dominant ballplayer. Yet this season likely will reveal how Devers is perceived by the baseball world. Will he be a consistently elite player? Or will the talent come and go?

“I just have to continue to produce,” Devers said, “and control what I can.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.