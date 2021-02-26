April brings continuing ‘Tale,’ new ‘Law & Order’

The TV release schedule is pretty slow right now, with many of the streaming services and cable channels importing shows to keep their slates active. Here is a pair of recently announced April premieres of homegrown shows.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is coming back, in case you forgot about the haunting dystopian drama whose last new episode was released in August of 2019. The 10-episode fourth season will premiere with three episodes on Hulu on April 28, then release an episode a week on Wednesdays. The story will pick up after the events of the season 3 finale, with June getting shot after helping dozens of kids escape to Canada. By the way, the series has already been picked up for a fifth season.