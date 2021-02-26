‘Black box’ in Tiger Woods’s SUV could yield clues to cause of wreck

DETROIT — Investigators who are looking into the rollover crash that injured golf legend Tiger Woods will rely heavily on data stored in the Genesis SUV he was driving to figure out what happened.

The 2021 GV80, made by the Hyundai luxury brand, is likely to have a newer version of event data recorders nicknamed “black boxes” after more sophisticated recorders in airplanes. They store a treasure trove of data for authorities to review.

There aren’t any US regulations requiring the boxes, but the government does require the recorders to store 15 data points, including speed before impact and whether brake and gas pedals were pressed.