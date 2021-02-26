Boston delays reopening of concert halls, theaters, other indoor businesses

Governor Charlie Baker announced plans to lift several business restrictions on Thursday, most of which Boston will follow, such as ending the restaurant capacity limit and increasing other business capacity limits to 50 percent. But Walsh is holding back on reopening spaces such as concert halls, theaters, and indoor rollerskating rinks. In other areas of the state, those spaces will be able to reopen Monday with capacity restrictions and a maximum of 500 people.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced on Friday that Boston will delay the reopening of indoor performance spaces and recreational activity venues until March 22, taking a harder stance than the state, which said those spaces can open as soon as Monday.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston has taken a cautious approach to reopening,” said Mayor Walsh in a press release. “We’ve prioritized the health and safety of our residents, and we’ve made decisions based on the latest public health data and metrics. We’ve only moved forward when it’s safe.”

The return of live music at restaurants will also be delayed from March 1 to March 22 in Boston.

Walsh said Boston is prepared to move to Step 1 of Phase 4 on March 22, along with the state, as long as public health data supports it. That step will allow large venues to reopen at 12 percent capacity, including Fenway Park and TD Garden, which are located in Boston.





