Vaccine expert praises Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at FDA panel meeting

Dr. Gregory Poland, a virologist and vaccine researcher at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., said the experimental vaccine checks off nearly all of the boxes that the FDA wanted. It provided robust protection against severe illness in a global trial of 44,000 volunteers, caused few side effects, can be stored in a standard refrigerator, and would be easy to roll out.

The editor in chief of the medical journal Vaccine told an advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration Friday that the benefits of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine “vastly outweigh” the known risks, and recommended it be cleared swiftly for emergency use.

“It meets the criteria for emergency use authorization,” said Poland, one of four speakers who addressed the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee during a presentation by the pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson.

The committee is expected to vote later today on whether to recommend the FDA let the vaccine, which licensed technology from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, become the third cleared for use in the US, behind two-shot vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

If the influential panel gives its blessing, the FDA could authorize it this weekend and a rollout could start across the country within days.

Much of the discussion Friday is expected to focus on the vaccine’s performance against several worrisome virus variants that emerged after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were tested.

When Johnson & Johnson announced interim results of its study on Jan. 29, it said the vaccine was 66 percent effective against a Brazilian variant and 57 percent effective against a South African variant. The pharmaceutical company tested the vaccine at multiple trial sites in both countries, where the variants cause most cases.

But the trial results improved over the past month as more data were analyzed. The vaccine is now 68 percent effective at preventing moderate to severe disease caused by the dominant variant in Brazil and 64 percent effective against the dominant variant in South Africa. Both viruses have caused confirmed cases in the United States.

Overall, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 72 percent effective at preventing moderate to severe disease in the United States and 66 percent of such cases globally, according to the latest data. Across all regions, it was 85 percent effective at preventing severe illness and 100 percent effective at preventing coronavirus-related hospitalization and death.





