Advice: My church asked me to do an unpaid performance, but I’m already at wits’ end

Many of us in the performing world get paid for singing in church choirs. Everyone is hurting financially these days, churches and performers alike. When asked by my church to join an unpaid virtual choir performance, what should I do? If I say no, there are 20 other singers who will say yes. When COVID-19 is over, will they be rewarded with the paid gigs? I am at my wits’ end teaching on Zoom and don’t want to be on the computer one minute more than necessary. Maybe hard times require hard choices, and I should help out? I don’t know what is right.

Advertisement

E.F. / Boston

What’s right is what will get you to the next day, month, year with your health and relationships intact. Reading your question, I had an involuntary vision of a singer being pulled, cartoon-like, through a laptop Zoom screen, her body an arc of pure resistance with hands and feet gripping the rim of the screen like a cat fighting being put into a carrier. This gig? You should probably say no.

It’s not selfish to preserve your strength to work another day. As a churchgoer, you know that even Jesus took a fair bit of alone time. If you’re beginning to feel resentful and impinged upon, back away, before those feelings harden and splinter into burnout, bitterness, and a kind of us-and-them mentality about your own clients and colleagues and friends. That’s a state you want to avoid at all costs.

You also want to avoid the common mistake of feeling so guilty or embarrassed about saying “no” to a request that you subsequently avoid the person who asked you. You don’t need to ghost a person or group to prove that you really truly are too busy to do That Thing They Want You To Do. Remember, you’re declining today’s request to preserve tomorrow’s relationship. (We’re all having to do a lot of that these days in all kinds of contexts.) Keep the connection alive.

Advertisement

You might also find it helpful to start taking 24 hours before you respond to any request for pro bono professional services. Give your brain a day to shake off its knee-jerk reaction — whether that’s “They like me! They really like me!” or “Oh, God, not again!” — and think about the actual state of your time and energy reserves.

As far as a post-COVID reckoning goes — that’s a keen and broadly applicable question. Organizations, from Fortune 500 companies to community groups, are asking for more these days from their employees, members, volunteers, customers, clients, vendors, etc. Will those who say yes to the extra committee assignments, the requests for last-minute changes, the unpaid gigs, be rewarded? Probably, but only if they deliver on those yeses consistently, for long enough that others take notice — and that will be a rare accomplishment, one that darn well deserves a future promotion or whatever. The vast majority of us are muddling through and doing our very best, and I don’t believe we’ll punish each other for that once this is over.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.