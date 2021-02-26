Blind date: ‘The more she smiled the more tempted I was to want to get to know more about her’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

HER PERFECT SATURDAY: Hiking, riding horses, snowshoeing

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She believes in social justice issues and environmental sustainability

JAYLEN H.: 23 / warehouse operations associate

HIS HOBBIES: Creating works of art with Photoshop

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He can be very emotionally understanding

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, BEDFORD AND CAMBRIDGE

BE MY VALENTINE?

Willow It’s so hard to meet people in public these days and socialize with people you don’t know. I thought [Cupid] would be a nice chance to meet someone.

Advertisement

Jaylen I was looking to for something new since dating is limited with COVID-19.

Willow Before the date, I did some mindfulness exercises and deep breathing. I also double-checked how I looked on Zoom.

Jaylen I touched up my hair and clothes to make sure I was as presentable as possible.

Willow When I logged on, Jaylen was already on. I said hello and smiled and asked him how he was doing. He had amazing hair and a nice smile. I also really liked his voice because it was calming.

Jaylen My date was gorgeous.

TWO HEARTS

Willow I learned that Jaylen was applying for a job as a firefighter and had just moved to a new apartment. We talked quite a bit about what we wanted to do in the future career wise.

Jaylen We spoke on our job background and schooling before getting a little more personal with our likes and hobbies. I discovered my date was a very educated and worldly individual who loves animals like I do and shares a taste for finer foods.

Willow Jaylen and I really like doing outdoor activities such as hiking and snowshoeing. We also both like going to plays.

Advertisement

Jaylen The more she smiled the more tempted I was to want to get to know more about her.

Willow I felt comfortable with my date honestly from the start of the conversation and as it went on it got better and better. He was really easy to talk to and really listened to what I had to say. I could obviously tell that he was interested in learning more about me. I found myself wanting to know more about him as the night went on.

Jaylen We definitely seemed to have a lot in common so it made it easy. Unfortunately being that I had work that night, I couldn’t entertain her long when I really wish I could have.

Willow I ordered maki, dumplings, and fried rice from Ginger, my favorite Japanese restaurant. I do wish we could’ve had the traditional restaurant date. It would have felt more like a date. The [other] downside to the virtual date is that it seemed like a challenge to keep devices charged.

Jaylen A pro to [video dating] was the speed of how we were connected but a con would be it relies on our devices, so time is related to battery life.

A TRUE ROMANCE

Willow We agreed that we would like to meet in person so we can really get to know each other. We decided that we would like to go snowshoeing.

Advertisement

Jaylen We ended the date with a farewell but with plans to definitely meet again.

SECOND DATE?

Willow We definitely would like to.

Jaylen We exchanged phone numbers and have made plans already to see each other in person.

POST-MORTEM

Willow / A+

Jaylen / A+



