Five things to do, March 1-7

The co-creator of "The Queen’s Gambit" will take part in an online discussion on Tuesday.

Hop on board a live online event with the co-creator of The Queen’s Gambit, Scott Frank. Frank, who also directed and was executive producer for the much-watched Netflix series, will talk with screenwriter and novelist Gregg Hurwitz (Orphan X). Attendees can participate in a Q&A via chat after the interview. Tickets start at $15. 6:30 p.m. Register at bostonbookfest.org.

Friday

Iconic, in Person

The doors are reopening at the Museum of Russian Icons in Clinton with Painted Poetry, a retrospective on the work of Alexander Gassel, who applies postmodern sensibilities to traditional iconography. The exhibition, the first from the museum’s new curator, Lana Sloutsky, had previously been virtual. $12 per ticket. Viewing times between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday can be reserved by calling 978-598-5000. Through September 25. museumofrussianicons.org

Friday

Reflecting on Crispus Attucks

On the 251st anniversary of the Boston Massacre, a free Zoom panel hosted by Violence In Boston Inc. founder Monica Cannon-Grant and Black Market founder Kai Grant will look at the legacy of Crispus Attucks, a man of African and Native American descent, born into slavery in Framingham and considered the first casualty of the American Revolution. The panel will also discuss Boston activist Melnea Cass. 6 p.m. Registration required at revolutionaryspaces.org.

Friday

Pulling Strings

Harpist Maeve Gilchrist, celebrated for reimagining the instrument, will perform a free online concert from the Shalin Liu Performance Center. Guest artists will include rising New England performers the Rasa String Quartet and guitarist Conor Hearn of the duo Rakish. No registration required. 7 p.m.; rockportmusic.org.

Saturday

A Walk in the Park

Reset your mind and body with an ocean therapy guided winter walk at Webb Memorial State Park led by Tam Willey, a certified forest therapy guide. Wear comfortable shoes, warm clothes, and a mask. The walks take 75 minutes and start at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Liability waivers required. $25; bostonharbornow.org/events.

