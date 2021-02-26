Letters to the editor of the Boston Globe Magazine

Tim Phillips’ article (“Is Reconciliation Even Possible in the United States?” January 31) resonates. We are living among over 70 million people who voted for Trump, most of whom are not violent extremists. The question is how do we embrace “a shared vision of the future that’s anchored in an understanding of the past”? Enlightened people of all faiths are beginning to understand the institutional racism of this country and how it has created the inequities that exist for people of color. How do we help those who may not want a multicultural society to begin the work needed to bring unity?

Barbara Kaplan

Rockport

I agree with Phillips on the need to understand. In that vein, he highlighted race and the preservation of our class society as the only considerations. The issues are much more complex — it is only half of the divide. Absent a cataclysmic rallying event, like a North Korean attack, I am not optimistic that the divide can be resolved. As long as we have misinformation being used as propaganda and we have corporations financing counter-democratic events, we will never have a Good Friday.

Ed Saraiva

Needham

Until writers like Phillips — in their pious representation of America’s divided population and of themselves as neutral observers — truly write with full objectivity, we will not move forward. Does racism exist? Sure. Do we need to address it? Absolutely. Are there other economic/social issues? Yes. Is the press objectively allowing those macro issues? No. The press has centered on one point of view — and absent more objectivity, we will fall deeper into a separated country and it will be destructive to the core foundation of American democracy.

Gene Hunt

Millis

Any amateur student of history is aware that powerful forces are never conquered, beat into rubble and destroyed, but are slowly influenced, and then, hopefully, transformed, by other powerful forces. Our country was built on struggle, and conflict seems to be not only endemic, but intrinsic. As well, as any Buddhist would intuitively know, we have to look at ourselves, individually, internally, as we are now, to understand how our past becomes our future. (Any Buddhist would turn that insight outward as the basis for societal change.) Even if we undertake attempts at “unity,” they will last only as long as conditions allow. Resilience, and the confidence to absorb, understand, and transform these body blows to our society, is our only real resource and strength.

Jim Katz

Bedford

Rain Date

Ann Leamon’s “Dancing on the Deck” (Connections, January 31), a pandemic inspired tale, was just great! Loved the mood swings with their anticipations of changing plans being the night’s menu. I was slightly saddened by their capitulation to the weather but, as she and her husband get better used to their RV, they will come to enjoy windy nights in the comforts of their road home. We take our little 17-foot Casita trailer on the road for months at a time and never have problems with wind or weather.

Steve Donovan

Duxbury

Such a delightful and happy story. Leamon’s commentary was so perfect — I could visualize the whole thing.

Linda Jordan

Salem, New Hampshire

Focused on Care

So glad there is a resource available to our hard working medical professionals to help them deal with the tremendous stresses of their jobs (“How Do You Help the Healers?” January 31). I can not begin to imagine what they deal with day to day, let alone over the past year.

IAMRETIREDYAY

posted on bostonglobe.com

Prior to COVID, the increasing complexity of caring for patients with co-morbidities was already becoming mentally and physically challenging. Mental, physical, and emotional exhaustion would take a day or two to recover from. Speaking for myself, it felt like a war. At the end of my shift in April of last year I knew in my heart that I had nothing left to give. I resigned and retired the next business day. For months afterward I felt guilty about my decision, but slowly I began my new normal. I started taking care of myself with exercise, prayer, and meditation. As much as I miss caring for my patients, I’m content to be taking better care of myself.

Gary McNabb

Groton

