My mom lives 2,000 miles away, but she often keeps my daughter company on an iPad while I work

A few minutes later, I hear Faith, who is possibly the world’s biggest Frozen fan: “Remember, the cold never bothers me anyway.”

“It doesn’t?” my mom asks.

“I’m Elsa.”

These interactions between Faith and Grandma Rita can go on for hours, and they’ve been a godsend, keeping Faith entertained between online classes while her dad and I work from home. My mom sits with her while she eats lunch, watches her while she plays Legos and draws, and hangs out with her in forts made of blankets or deck chairs. We are beyond lucky to have Mom’s help — especially considering that she lives more than 2,000 miles away in Colorado.

Advertisement

Before the pandemic, Faith and I often video chatted with my mom for a half-hour or so when we got home at the end of the day. But COVID has turned these FaceTime check-ins into marathon sessions that have made her a regular member of our household. Faith carries her grandmother from room to room, setting up the iPad so she can see what her granddaughter’s doing. One day last summer, Faith even took my mom down the slide in the backyard.

Sometimes Faith leaves the room, momentarily forgetting about Grandma. “Faith,” I’ll hear my mom call out. “Faaa-ith, where’d you go? Anybody out there?” Once, I sat down by the back door and was surprised to find my mom there, propped up on a bench all by herself. She didn’t seem to mind. She’s good at keeping herself occupied reading the news on her phone or playing Words With Friends. Sometimes even when they’re together, I don’t hear much talking, just the clicking of Mom’s keypad while Faith plays with her dolls nearby.

Advertisement

My mom is a diligent caregiver, even over Wi-Fi. At lunch time, I’ll hear her say, “Eat your carrots,” or “Use your napkin.” When Faith doesn’t greet her when she calls, Mom will say: “Faith, what do you say when someone says ‘hello’ to you?” Sometimes I put the iPad on the radiator while Faith takes a bath, and even though Mom can’t really see her, they chat while Faith splashes around and I hover in the background.

The connection goes far beyond baby-sitting, though. Mom watched a TV show with us recently, and opened presents with us on Christmas morning. The other night, Faith realized she hadn’t talked to Grandma Rita all day and asked if we could read bedtime stories with her. Nothing’s off-limits — Mom overhears our family arguments and inane household issues; we occasionally hear her long conversations with customer service people.

At a time when it isn’t safe to travel, it’s wonderful having Mom around. We talk almost every day, even if it’s just a quick hello when I’m walking by or chatting while I make dinner and she and Faith are in the living room, usually in a fort of some sort.

Faith doesn’t like it when I talk too much, though, and she chases me away so she and Grandma can get back to playing.

Often, they’re in an imaginary land. The other day I heard my mom say: “OK, so we’re at the beach, right?”

Advertisement

Then Faith throws a curveball: “I’m skating, but I have my bathing suit on because underneath it is water. But there’s no stingrays and no sharks.”

“So we’re safe,” my mom says, right there with her.

I love hearing them laugh and carry on, developing a relationship that’s all their own.

Often, I can’t see what Faith is up to. But I can hear my mom: “Oh my gosh, that’s beautiful, Faith.”

I’m not sure what she’s looking at, but it doesn’t matter. It’s all beautiful.

Katie Johnston is a member of The Boston Globe business staff. Send comments to magazine@globe.com. Email your 650-word essay on a relationship to connections@globe.com. Please note: We do not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.





Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.