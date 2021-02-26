fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Homes with exposed wood beams, in Fort Point and Carlisle

Why hide it? Visible framing lends rustic warmth and historic authenticity to these homes.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated February 26, 2021, 10 minutes ago
The interior of 319 A Street #202 in Fort Point.
The interior of 319 A Street #202 in Fort Point.matt surette

$849,500

319 A STREET #202 / FORT POINT

SQUARE FEET 725

CONDO FEE $671 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $735,000 in 2016

PROS This south-facing loft is on the second floor of the 1913 Kistler Leather building, which was converted to lofts in 2016 and houses the Oak + Rowan restaurant on the ground floor. Enter into the spacious living area with exposed brick walls, oversized windows with electronic blinds, and 13-foot wood beamed ceilings. The kitchen features honed black granite counters, stainless appliances, and two-toned cabinets. The bedroom is bathed in natural light, and the modern bath includes a step-in shower and laundry closet. A common roof deck offers gas grills and skyline views, and there’s a bike room and private storage in the basement. CONS No deeded parking, but there are rental garages nearby.

Advertisement

Boston Real Estate Group, Compass, 617-828-7020, loftfortpoint.com

The interior of 501 Lowell Street in Carlisle.
The interior of 501 Lowell Street in Carlisle.Handout

$1,102,500

501 LOWELL STREET / CARLISLE

SQUARE FEET 3,275

LOT SIZE 3.29 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $950,000 in 2016

PROS Enter the 1781 Litchfield Parsonage through a foyer with built-in benches. The living and family rooms both have wood stoves, exposed brick, and hardwood floors, while the dining room has a fireplace plus a nearby half bath. Hand-hewn wood posts and beams accent the remodeled kitchen, along with cathedral ceilings, soapstone counters, and French doors to the deck. A sunken mudroom offers laundry and garage access. All three bedrooms on the second floor feature fireplaces; one has a new bath with heated riverstone floor, exposed beams, and walk-in closet. The third floor holds a bonus room with views of the property, which includes a small fruit orchard. CONS Basement has partial dirt floor.

Dana Baier, Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty, 603-568-1172, nh-realtor.com

Advertisement

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

Boston Globe video