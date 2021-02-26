For sale: Homes with exposed wood beams, in Fort Point and Carlisle

CONDO FEE $671 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $735,000 in 2016

PROS This south-facing loft is on the second floor of the 1913 Kistler Leather building, which was converted to lofts in 2016 and houses the Oak + Rowan restaurant on the ground floor. Enter into the spacious living area with exposed brick walls, oversized windows with electronic blinds, and 13-foot wood beamed ceilings. The kitchen features honed black granite counters, stainless appliances, and two-toned cabinets. The bedroom is bathed in natural light, and the modern bath includes a step-in shower and laundry closet. A common roof deck offers gas grills and skyline views, and there’s a bike room and private storage in the basement. CONS No deeded parking, but there are rental garages nearby.

Boston Real Estate Group, Compass, 617-828-7020, loftfortpoint.com

The interior of 501 Lowell Street in Carlisle. Handout

$1,102,500

501 LOWELL STREET / CARLISLE

SQUARE FEET 3,275

LOT SIZE 3.29 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $950,000 in 2016

PROS Enter the 1781 Litchfield Parsonage through a foyer with built-in benches. The living and family rooms both have wood stoves, exposed brick, and hardwood floors, while the dining room has a fireplace plus a nearby half bath. Hand-hewn wood posts and beams accent the remodeled kitchen, along with cathedral ceilings, soapstone counters, and French doors to the deck. A sunken mudroom offers laundry and garage access. All three bedrooms on the second floor feature fireplaces; one has a new bath with heated riverstone floor, exposed beams, and walk-in closet. The third floor holds a bonus room with views of the property, which includes a small fruit orchard. CONS Basement has partial dirt floor.

Dana Baier, Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty, 603-568-1172, nh-realtor.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.