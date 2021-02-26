She dumped me but still sends me texts

Q. My ex broke up with me in August 2020, after 4½ years of dating and living together for one. Initially we had to communicate about moving out, utilities, etc., but now, almost six months later, she still texts me occasionally. Sometimes it’s just a casual “Happy [insert holiday]!” but other times it’s more of a direct question or even an attempt to start a conversation.

I’ve responded only when absolutely necessary. I made it clear during the breakup (though maybe not as clear as I should have) that I was going to need space. I believe I should re-clarify this point but I don’t know what to say without being rude. It is genuinely upsetting to have her text me. I wish she would stop trying to reconnect, even in a casual or friendly way. What’s the most concise and courteous way to ask her to leave me alone?

— We Broke Up

Advertisement

A. Just be honest. Don’t worry about being courteous.

You don’t have to try to make her feel better. Say, “I hope this doesn’t upset you, but I’d rather not hear from you, even sporadically. I need to get over this in a healthy way, which requires time and space. Even a small text disrupts that. I’ll let you know if that ever changes. If there’s ever a practical question concerning logistics that we forgot to answer months ago, use my e-mail. No texts, please.” (Write your own version of that. Mine is just a template/draft.)

There’s nothing rude, cruel, or weak about saying, “Hey, we broke up. Now go away.” Dumpers (the breaker-uppers) often hate feeling like the bad guys, but they have to learn to sit with discomfort and realize that often, they’re not really the bad guys until they start sending “Happy St. Patrick’s Day!” texts for no good reason.

Advertisement

You ask about being concise, and I think you can pull this off in four to six sentences. Also, after you’ve sent the message, block her number. That might seem extreme, but I swear it’s allowed. It’s what the block button is for! At the moment, she’s an emotional spam call.

If you can’t deal with any of this advice, at least rename her in your phone. I sometimes get a text from “Holy S*&#,” and my first instinct is to laugh. But that took time. I wish I had blocked him for a while.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Who cares if you come across as being rude? Tell her again. Block her number and get over it. THEARTFULMOOSEDODGER

If you can’t be rude to your ex, who can you be rude to? REALLYOLDMARRIEDGUY

I think you like the attention. You just want to punish her awhile longer so she can feel your hurt. Otherwise, you wouldn’t be writing a letter to ask how to ask her to stop. Why didn’t you just write her the letter? VALENTINO

Tell her you want to get back together. Say that life is not worth living without her, and you just know you are meant to be together forever. I bet you never hear from her again. EXITSEVEN7

I think you can pull this off in four to six sentences. This sounds like Name That Tune. I think you can do it in one. JACQUISMITH

Advertisement

Catch all four seasons of Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen.