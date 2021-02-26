Abandoned infant recovered in Dorchester

She couldn’t say where precisely the baby was discovered, nor did she have the child’s gender or exact age.

Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokesman, said police were called to the area of 2262 Dorchester Ave. at 1:14 p.m. for a report of an abandoned baby.

Boston police on Friday recovered an abandoned infant in the Lower Mills section of Dorchester, officials said.

A woman named Silvana Sanchez told WCVB-TV that she was walking on the street when she heard crying coming from a trash barrel. She told the station that EMTs were nearby at the time, and that she asked for their help.

“He grabbed a grocery bag out of the trash can. Two other EMTs came over, cut the bag open, it was a newborn baby found inside of it,” Sanchez told the station.

Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokesperson for Boston EMS, confirmed in a statement that her agency responded to the call.

“Boston EMS EMTs and Paramedics responded, one patient was treated and transported via advanced life support (ALS) ambulance to an area hospital,” McLaughlin said.

She said she couldn’t confirm the age of the patient. Tavares had no immediate information on whether the infant was hospitalized.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the infant had been abandoned.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.





