Boston police ask public to help identify suspect in Dorchester store robbery

The man walked into the store in the area of 236 Quincy St. and displayed a silver firearm at 7:53 p.m., Boston police said in a press release.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a store in Dorchester at gunpoint Monday night, Boston police said.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman, said. No injuries were reported.

He then fled the scene in a white sedan, and was last seen turning onto Bird Street from Magnolia Street.

The man appeared to be wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and a bandanna over his face in photos released by police.

Anyone with information should contact Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4275.

