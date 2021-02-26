CareWell clinics telling patients their second COVID-19 shots are cancelled, triggering wider vaccination anxieties

On Thursday, Amesbury residents who had gotten their first vaccination at a local church scrambled to book second shots elsewhere after they mistakenly thought a phone call from the town saying it can’t get more vaccine doses meant their second appointments were scrapped.

Despite the current shortage of vaccine doses statewide, there have been few reports in Massachusetts of patients being denied their second shots after getting the first. But, amid shifting state policy on which providers are going to receive the limited vaccine shipments, some Massachusetts residents are starting to worry about whether everyone will get their scheduled second shots.

A wave of vaccine jitters rippled through the state Friday after a Quincy-based urgent care company started cancelling second COVID-19 shot appointments for patients who had already received their first dose of the two-dose regimen.

Advertisement

“My parents and their friends were scared,” said Melanie Smith, whose 83-year-old parents had received their first shots from a private pharmacist at the Holy Family Parish, but then heard a recorded message from the town of Amesbury telling residents to seek vaccinations from the state. “These people are fragile, and a lot of them were freaked out.”

Residents first vaccinated earlier this month at CareWell Urgent Care clinics in the Boston area said they were told Thursday the outlets are no longer receiving vaccine from the state and they’ll have to look elsewhere for their required second shots, which had been scheduled for March.

Marcia Hertz, 67, of Brookline who took her 94-year-old mother Marilyn to be inoculated at the CareWell clinic in Cambridge’s Inman Square on Feb. 3 — and then got a shot herself — recounted a call with a CareWell representative Thursday who told her second shots were cancelled.

“The explanation was they had no vaccine,” Hertz said. “They’d been asking the state for a week, and they weren’t getting any more. So they were cancelling all the appointments.”

Advertisement

CareWell, which has vaccinated 6,000 residents in Massachusetts, released a statement from its chief executive, Shaun Ginter, saying its supply had been cut off.

“We are committed to making second doses available to eligible residents at all 16 clinics in Massachusetts,” Ginter said in the statement. “However, due to severely limited inventory and other logistical challenges, the state has not yet been able to replenish our vaccine supply. We hope to receive a new allocation soon, and are prepared to immediately resume appointments as soon as a new shipment arrives.

“Meantime, we are encouraging residents who are eligible to sign up for a vaccine at one of the state-run mass vaccination sites,” Ginter said in the company statement.

Kate Reilly, a spokeswoman for the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center, said Friday that the Baker administration will assure vaccine second doses are available to all state residents who’ve received first doses.

Reilly said the command center and the state Department of Public Health “are actively working with CareWell on their request for second doses.” Once the company completes a survey state officials have sent them to register second dose requests, she said, “we will get the doses allocated and delivered to CareWell for second dose appointments.”

Massachusetts providers have administered about 1.1 million first doses, but only about 450,000 second doses, according to state data released Thursday. With the state using about 78 percent of the vaccine doses it received last week, and tens of thousands of residents still seeking appointments, fears that supply constraints could affect second doses are rising.

Advertisement

Speaking before a legislative committee on Thursday, state Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders reiterated that it “is very important that where people got their first dose they would get their second dose.”

Sudders, though, said some urgent care centers had been “disenrolled” from the state vaccine program because they weren’t logging vaccine data into a computer system and allowing some residents not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

“Basically if you went into some of the urgent care places, they were just ‘we opened up a vial, would you like to have a vaccine,’ which completely contradicts the public trust,” Sudders said, without naming specific clinics.









Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeRobW.