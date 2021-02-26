‘It is not just about memorizing facts.’ Historians examine how Black History Month was intended to be celebrated

“It is not just about memorizing facts and dates, and celebrating exceptional Black people who accomplish great things,” said Jarvis R. Givens, assistant professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and author of “Fugitive Pedagogy: Carter G. Woodson and the Art of Black Teaching.”

Over the decades, Black History Month has become a time when topics such as slavery, Reconstruction, and the Civil Rights Era are often tackled in schools and in the press. But that wasn’t what Carter G. Woodson, known as the “Father of Black History,” meant for the time to solely be about when he founded Negro History Week on Feb. 7, 1926.

Woodson, whose parents were enslaved, was a historian, educator, and author. In 1912, he became the second Black American, after W.E.B. Du Bois, to receive a Ph.D. from Harvard. He went on in 1915 to co-found the organization known now as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History and later served as a dean at Howard University and West Virginia College Institute.

Woodson intended for time in February to be a “demonstration,” a culmination, of Black history that had been studied comprehensively throughout the year and a celebration of the “greater things to be accomplished,” according to Pero Gaglo Dagbovie, a history professor at Michigan State University, in his book “The Early Black History Movement, Carter G. Woodson, and Lorenzo Johnston Greene.”

The week began evolving into a month-long event as early as the 1940s, according to Daryl Michael Scott, professor of history at Howard University. But Woodson never wanted the study and commemoration of Black history to be confined to a sliver of time.

“Instruction with respect to the life and history of the Negro requires probably more preparation than any other phase of social science for the simple reason that no other problems have been so grossly misrepresented and so generally misunderstood,” Woodson said in his October 1929 “Annual Report of the Director” in the “The Journal of Negro History,” a publication of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

Givens said Black History Month is a part of a broader set of political strategies that Black people have been engaging in to confront challenges that people in the community face.

“We have to see Black History Month and the work that it’s setting out to do to kind of critique knowledge and the various stories and histories and symbols of representation that shape our world, how those ideas are also implicated in the kind of violent actions that have become enacted on Black communities and Black bodies,” Givens said.

LaGarrett J. King, an associate professor of social studies education at the University of Missouri, has created a framework, based on teachings by Woodson and other Black educators, that takes into account that Black history isn’t just one monolithic history, but “histories.”

King defines six principles for how Black history should be explored to encompass Black people’s full humanity, including the acknowledgement of systemic power, Black agency, the African Diaspora, Black joy, multiple identities, and Black histories’ contentious nature.

He said there are lasting implications when a group of people are misunderstood due to miseducation.

“Because what that does is, number one, it situates white people as the center of the historical narrative. And that’s just not proper,” King said. “And when you do that, you dehumanize and you make other people second class citizens whenever you promote that particular type of history.”

He has been working as the founding director at the Carter Center for K-12 Black History Education at the University of Missouri to help educators around the country teach Black history in a richer, more nuanced way.

“ ‘We have to understand that history is about identity, and issues about humanity.’ LaGarrett J. King

Because there isn’t a single curriculum or set of standards for teaching Black history in the US, some schools may not cover particular figures and events at all, or may interpret historical elements inaccurately or seek to diminish their importance, said Matthew F. Delmont, Sherman Fairchild distinguished professor of history at Dartmouth College.

“The way that story can get taught can either make African American history look like a very important part of our nation’s history, or it can either obscure entirely or make it look like it’s something that is somehow bad for the United States,” Delmont said.

He said understanding aspects of the country’s full history — slavery, Jim Crow segregation, and the history of police brutality — are necessary to help people contextualize today’s social justice movements, such as Black Lives Matter.

“If you don’t understand any of that, it’s very easy to look at the protests from 2020 and see those as being unnecessary or see them as being a lot of anger for no clear reason,” Delmont said. “I would hope that more people understand how deeply rooted racism and inequality is in our country.”

Garrett said there needs to be a widespread ideological shift for Black history to start being seen more holistically.

“When we think about history, we really need to understand that our country would not have been a country without the complexities of Blackness in our history,” Garrett said. “I don’t think people really have a definition or understanding of what Black history is … It’s just not a white history with Black faces, right? These voices and these perspectives are totally different. And until we understand that nothing else will matter.”

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.