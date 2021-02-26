Man arrested after allegedly waving pellet gun in Medford road rage incident

A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly brandishing a pellet gun during a road rage incident on an exit ramp on Interstate 93 in Medford Thursday, officials said.
Patrick T. Ingemi., 32, of Stoneham, is due to be arraigned Friday in Somerville District Court on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to State Police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
At 10:47 a.m., a woman reported that she was exiting Interstate 93 southbound on the ramp to the Route 60 rotary when another vehicle tried to merge into her lane, State Police said in a statement.
The other driver then brandished what appeared to be a handgun, the statement said.
Troopers responded and located the vehicle in the area of Main Street near the Medford Police Station. They stopped the car and confiscated a pellet gun that resembled an actual handgun. The gun had an extended magazine and attached laser sight, the statement said.
