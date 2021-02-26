Man arrested after allegedly waving pellet gun in Medford road rage incident

Patrick T. Ingemi., 32, of Stoneham, is due to be arraigned Friday in Somerville District Court on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to State Police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly brandishing a pellet gun during a road rage incident on an exit ramp on Interstate 93 in Medford Thursday, officials said.

At 10:47 a.m., a woman reported that she was exiting Interstate 93 southbound on the ramp to the Route 60 rotary when another vehicle tried to merge into her lane, State Police said in a statement.

The other driver then brandished what appeared to be a handgun, the statement said.

Troopers responded and located the vehicle in the area of Main Street near the Medford Police Station. They stopped the car and confiscated a pellet gun that resembled an actual handgun. The gun had an extended magazine and attached laser sight, the statement said.

